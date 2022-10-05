Scotus girls golf crowned district champs, punch ticket to state

Scotus Central Catholic claimed its second straight district title and its 11th straight state tournament appearance at Tuesday's District Class C-2 Tournament at Oakland Golf Course in Oakland.

The Shamrocks ended the day with a team score of 382. They beat out district runner-up Oakland-Craig by five strokes for their 11th straight state appearance.

"All season long, that's one of our goals is to win districts, qualify for state," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Excited that we're heading back to state. The girls were extremely happy."

Niedbalski explained the difficulties Oakland Golf Course presented to her golfers.

"There were really tough pin placements. The greens were fast. The pins were in positions that it almost made birdie impossible," Niedbalski said. "You would hit your approach shot to the green and because the green was so fast, there's was no way the ball was going to stay on the green. So what we were doing was laying up short of the green and chipping on.

"They have sloped greens and even trying to chip on it made it impossible to get the ball to stop. I watched my own girls and I watched girls from many other teams. We two-putted, three-putted on several holes that we should have one-putted."

Cecilia Arndt won her second straight district gold medal posting a score of 79. The junior was in a class of her own as the only golfer to post a score below 80. Boone Central's Taylor Beierman earned the silver medal carding an 88.

"She (Arndt) was excited. That girl thrives on head-to-head competition where it's stroke, stroke, stroke and girls playing with her are right there even with her. I don't think she had her best round," Niedbalski said. "I'm very proud of her for winning the gold medal, but she probably would say the same thing that maybe I didn't have my best round, but I competed and I got the job done. She's looking forward to some really tough head-to-head competition at state."

Niedbalski said senior Kaelyn Dierman was ill all week and didn't know if Dierman would be able to golf. The senior pushed through the illness and placed seventh shooting a 97.

"She (Dierman) was sick last week and we didn't know if she was going to be able to play districts," Niedbalski said. "She was ill when she was played and had a really rough front nine, but came back on the back nine and ended up with a 97."

Quinn VunCannon earned her first career district medal, carding a 10th-place 99. VunCannon has emerged as the Shamrocks' No. 3 golfer this season in her first varsity golf season.

"Quinn (VunCannon) was a little concerned with the scores coming in if she was going to be able to get a medal or not. I thought it was really exciting that she came out for golf this year," Niedbalski said. "Being a pro's daughter, everybody has real high expectations. She has to be a really good golfer. I thought she held her own and did a very nice for us all season long. It was exciting to see her get the 10th-place medal."

Ella Nahorny and Kiya Taylor completed the round with a 107 and 111, respectively. Nahorny will golf at state for the second time in three years. Taylor will golf at state to conclude her freshman season.

The Shamrocks will take the course at Elks Country Club beginning on Monday for the first round of the NSAA Class C State Girls Golf Championship. Of the qualified teams, Scotus tied for the fourth-lowest score among state qualifiers.

Broken Bow, the reigning state champions in Class C, won their district tournament with a mark of 338. Minden, the runner-up in the same district, scored a 364. Lincoln Christian tied Scotus with a 382.

"We had a couple practice rounds up at the Elks. Most of the girls played there on a regular basis anyway. It comes to be a different course when it's the state tournament. It's a whole new ballgame. Atmosphere changes. The level of competition changes," Niedbalski said. "Just trying to keep the girls grounded and working hard, trying to see if we can drop a few strokes from everybody's game. The girls are buying into it. They want a state championship. We know Broken Bow shot a 338, Minden shot a 364 and we came in next. We know we have our work cut out for us."