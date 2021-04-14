Scotus girls have just enough to win at Kearney Catholic

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer fell into the trap of imitating the opponent in Tuesday's road match at Kearney Catholic. Thankfully for the Shamrocks, they had just enough of their own brand of soccer to pick up the win in a 2-0 win over the Stars.
That imitation came in the form of hopeful passes over the top of the defense - a strategy that teams often employ in windy conditions. Coach Kristie Brezenski said there was too much of that from her own team but also another solid defensive effort and just enough offense.
The win improved the Shamrocks to 5-3 on the season and made it two wins in a row for the first time.
"It was an old-style, boom ball type of game, and we couldn't connect any passes. When you can't connect passes, they're just going to boom it down your throat, and they had a couple really fast forwards they were trying to hit," Brezenski said. "The first half was kind of scary because they had a couple opportunities. (Goalkeeper) Faith Weber had a good save on one of them and our defense really came through on the others."
Scotus broke the scoreless tie in the 24th minute when sophomore Libbie Brezenski drew a foul in the box and converted the penalty kick. Brezenski now has a team-high 10 goals on the year. Fellow sophomore Maysa Kuhl scored for the second straight game in a row in the 69th minute and has two on the season.
Windy conditions and a 3-5 Kearney Catholic squad that has just 12 goals in those eight matches were major factors in the type of play throughout the night. So too was a series of injuries the Shamrocks suffered. Three starters went down at different points and went to the sideline. None seem serious, but more injuries were detrimental in producing any sort of consistency on offense.
Regardless, coach Brezenski would like to see more discipline from her group and more attention to detail in dictating the style of play.
"It wasn't that pretty, but we got the W," she said.
Scotus rescheduled a match postponed from last week against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic for Thursday at 5 p.m. at Wilderness Park. The Shamrocks then face three games next week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
"We need (the makeup) for everything, for another game, for more time together and to realize how we need to play with the right speed of play. We need to start figuring it out more often," Brezenski said. "Next week against Blair, that's a huge game. We really need to make sure we're ready for that one."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.