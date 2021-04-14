Scotus girls have just enough to win at Kearney Catholic

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer fell into the trap of imitating the opponent in Tuesday's road match at Kearney Catholic. Thankfully for the Shamrocks, they had just enough of their own brand of soccer to pick up the win in a 2-0 win over the Stars.

That imitation came in the form of hopeful passes over the top of the defense - a strategy that teams often employ in windy conditions. Coach Kristie Brezenski said there was too much of that from her own team but also another solid defensive effort and just enough offense.

The win improved the Shamrocks to 5-3 on the season and made it two wins in a row for the first time.

"It was an old-style, boom ball type of game, and we couldn't connect any passes. When you can't connect passes, they're just going to boom it down your throat, and they had a couple really fast forwards they were trying to hit," Brezenski said. "The first half was kind of scary because they had a couple opportunities. (Goalkeeper) Faith Weber had a good save on one of them and our defense really came through on the others."