Scotus girls head to Omaha on 14-match win streak

Izzie Kadavy bookended two goals, Emma Brezenski scored four times and Lacie Hartman had her first since March in a 7-1 district final win for Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer over Scottsbluff on Saturday at Wilderness Park.

The win extends the Shamrocks' win streak to 14 in a row and sends the program to a match at Morrison Stadium for the 24th time in history.

And while nearly a quarter century of state tournaments encompasses a few hundred players, many of those who made it happen on Saturday were district newcomers.

Brezenski, a freshman, watched from the sidelines last year. Kadavy, also a varsity rookie, and Hartman, a junior, attend Aquinas Catholic and are in the first year of a soccer co-op between the two schools. And then there's two other freshmen starters and a handful of others in the lineup that were either subs or garbage time participants for last year's team.

Thus, while Scotus making state is nothing new to Nebraska high school soccer, the current crop of Shamrocks were out to achieve their own bit of history.

"It's always fun, even if we're up 7-1," Brezenski said. "It's such a huge game; we can't let up. It's just coming out strong, which we did.

As they have over the past month, the 'Rocks overwhelmed the opposition with an offensive assault.

Kadavy scored in the fourth minute, Brezenski scored all four of hers before halftime then Hartman and Kadavy finished it off in the second half.

The lone Scottsbluff goal came in the 27th minute with Scotus leading 4-0. A pass over the top to the penalty area hung up in the air and found its way to the back of the net when Scotus keeper Faith Weber came forward but couldn't corral the loose ball. It was the first goal she's allowed since a 3-1 victory over Van Meter on April 9.

Scotus will head to Omaha 15-2, with 82 goals for and eight against. Brezenski increased her state-leading goal total to 38 and is also tops with 90 points. She's had at least four goals in six of the past seven.

Kadavy has 14 goals and four matches with multiple in the back of the net.

Based on the Class B point standings updated at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Scotus will be the 4 seed and in a match against Grand Island Northwest on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

Omaha Skutt and Elkhorn North will meet at noon, Norris and Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central play at 5:30 and Omaha Duchesne and Bennington at 7:30. Currently, those are all unofficial.

Check back later and in Tuesday's edition for more on this story.

