Scotus girls overcome slow start

Looking to build momentum for the subdistrict tournament, Scotus Central Catholic coach Kristie Brezenski wasn't sure that would be possible after a slow start on Thursday at Elkhorn North.
It took an eventual call in the box, after a missed one from earlier in the game, but that whistle and penalty kick goal were enough for the Shamrocks to rise above the Wolves for a 1-0 win.
The victory gave SCC its 10th win of the season to go against four losses and made it four in a row ahead of a 6 p.m. game Monday against the winner of Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic and Schuyler.
"The good news was that our first half was as bad as it's been for a few weeks; we could only get better," Brezenski said. "It wasn't real pretty soccer either way. We couldn't connect, and they couldn't connect. There weren't a lot of scoring opportunities."
The rough start was similar to two days earlier when Scotus faced a 1-0 halftime deficit at Hastings. But in that one, SCC had troubles finishing all night. Thursday was an exercise in futility both ways. Neither side was at its best.
The Shamrocks felt like they deserved a foul call against sophomore Libbie Brezenski in the second half that went unnoticed. But, with 12 minutes left, a hand ball in the Elkhorn North penalty box was not ignored. Brezenski stepped up to the spot and scored her 23rd goal for the win.
"There's always a game every year where you lay an egg; tonight was that game," Brezenski said. "We needed to dial in and find a way to win. They came through."
And while it came with struggles, the win wasn't without value. From here on out, adversity will be part of the process if Scotus looks to make it back to state for the 23rd time in program history.
"Every opportunity we get, we've got to finish," coach Brezenski said. "I'd much rather play something like this to get ready for district than anything else. The girls know they've got to dig, they know this is the best part of the season and it's only going to get tougher. They need to be up for the challenge."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.