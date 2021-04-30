Scotus girls overcome slow start

Looking to build momentum for the subdistrict tournament, Scotus Central Catholic coach Kristie Brezenski wasn't sure that would be possible after a slow start on Thursday at Elkhorn North.

It took an eventual call in the box, after a missed one from earlier in the game, but that whistle and penalty kick goal were enough for the Shamrocks to rise above the Wolves for a 1-0 win.

The victory gave SCC its 10th win of the season to go against four losses and made it four in a row ahead of a 6 p.m. game Monday against the winner of Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic and Schuyler.

"The good news was that our first half was as bad as it's been for a few weeks; we could only get better," Brezenski said. "It wasn't real pretty soccer either way. We couldn't connect, and they couldn't connect. There weren't a lot of scoring opportunities."

The rough start was similar to two days earlier when Scotus faced a 1-0 halftime deficit at Hastings. But in that one, SCC had troubles finishing all night. Thursday was an exercise in futility both ways. Neither side was at its best.