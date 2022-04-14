Scotus girls ready for a break after win at Lutheran High makes it nine in a row

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer coach Kristie Brezenski assigned individual workouts for the team to complete over the next three days.

The Shamrocks won't practice again until Monday. After nine straight wins and five in the last six days, the girls have earned some well-deserved time off.

The 'Rocks capped a busy stretch Thursday in Norfolk with a 4-0 win over Lutheran High Northeast. The win meant a perfect record dating back to the last loss on March 25. During the current nine-game streak, No. 5 Scotus has won seven times by shutout, picked up a win over a team rated in Nebraska (Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central) and two from Iowa (Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Van Meter).

Sister duo Emma and Libbie Brezenski scored again in Thursday's win. Emma put two in the back of the net for her third multi-goal game in a row. Libbie scored also for the third game in a row. Kadavy scored for the second time in four games.

On the other end of the pitch, Faith Weber was only challenged once, and that was a simple save that earned the junior her 40th stop of the season.

It was a business-like approach for a rescheduled match, and one that was out of the ordinary with a noon start time. Scotus now gets a week off until its next match, April 21 at home against Schuyler.

Coach Brezenski believes she's seeing progress from a group that showed its youth in a tough 1-2 start. But playing conditions also have made that a mystery. Thursday it was a crosswind in Norfolk that forced in-game adjustments.

"The idea is there. The plan is there. They're doing things right," coach Brezenski said. "We just can't find the connections because, obviously the wind, but you also start to wonder, are we really doing the right things? It's frustrating."

Libbie Brezenski made it 1-0 in the 19th minute. Emma Brezenski doubled the advantage on a penalty kick in the 35th. Kadavy essentially put it out of reach when she scored her eighth of the season for a 3-0 lead eight minutes after halftime. Emma capped the day with the final goal in the 78th minute.

Emma, a freshman, upped her total to 19 while Libbie is one away from breaking into double digits. Kadavy and Libbie also had assists.

Much of the offense Scotus created came from horizontal attacks to the post. The Shamrocks learned early that anything vertical up the field blew to the wing in one direction in the first half then the other in the second 40 minutes.

While spring is always windy in Nebraska, it seems this one has been more sustained and more powerful than normal.

"We're getting sick of the wind. You can say, 'You've got to get used to it,' but it's difficult to prepare for," coach Brezenski said. "We're doing good things, but sometimes the ball doesn't get there. We have the right idea, and then it goes totally the opposite direction."

No school again until Tuesday, plus no organized practice until Monday and no competition until the upcoming Thursday give Scotus a chance to reset for the final four games on the schedule. Brezenski took a focused approach on fitness through preseason camp, and her team has held up in that regard. However, the time away will arguably be more valuable mentally.

"It's big. They need this time off, and then we'll get back to work on Monday again," Brezenski said. "We want to be ready for a big finish."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

