Scotus girls return in impressive fashion

The Scotus Central Catholic girls came back from seven days away from competition in impressive fashion Thursday when the Shamrocks earned their first mercy-rule win of the season 10-0 over Schuyler.

Scotus scored six in the first half then four after the break, won its 10th in a row and now sits at 11-2.

The Brezenski sisters, junior Libbie and freshman Emma, each had hat tricks, senior Halle Langan scored twice, freshman Izzie Kadavy added her ninth of the season and primary defender Kate Maguire scored her first of the year.

Scotus was expected to win big, but there's always a concern about energy and effort as a big favorite especially with the longest break in between matches this season. The Shamrocks might have been lethargic initially, but it's hard to stay that way when the Brezenskis are constantly pushing the pace and assaulting the net.

"It's hard to tell because we did a few things that were lackadasical. We took more time and more touches than we need to find our pattern. It's all about speed of play," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "It was kind of what we expected, but we had fun."

Emma Brezenski now has 22 goals on the season to go with nine assists and 53 total points. She's tied for the Nebraska lead in goals with three others and has the most points in the state by two over Norris sophomore Kennedy Sullivan.

Libbie isn't far behind with 12 goals - tied for 11th in Nebraska - and has six assists for 30 points. Sophomore Joanna Rusher picked up one assist and freshman Larkyn Mahoney added a helper of her own.

Scotus is back Tuesday against 7-6 Hastings before the regular season finale Thursday against No. 6 Elkhorn North. Scotus has risen to No. 4 in Class B.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.