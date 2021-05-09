Scotus Girls:Return to state and a return to normalcy

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer hasn't been to the state tournament in three years, or, better explained, just one season but three years counting the cancellation of 202.
Missing state in consecutive years won't exactly inspire any sympathy from the Shamrocks' opponents. But for a program that had made the trip for 10 years in a row, and had only missed state twice since 1996, two years feels more like a century.
Scotus ensured that century didn't extend into a millennium on Saturday when SCC put together a five-goal outburst in the second half and won 6-0 over Ralston in the district final.
Five different Shamrocks scored and Scotus qualified for its 23rd trip to state.
Coach Kristie Brezenski hasn't ever had to question the readiness or commitment from her team. But for someone who's been a part of nearly all of those 23 tournaments, she naturally came into the day somewhat anxious.
Her group relieved that stress with an early goal, didn't score again until after halftime but controlled the match from start to finish.
"(The girls) were in it before we even started. Every coach worries about whether or not your team is going to show up. But, man, they got here and they were so in it and they were so jacked," Brezenski said. "I saw that and it was like I could breathe; because I knew they were going to play hard."
Tanley Miller opened the scoring in the 17th minute as part of a first half that included 11 Scotus shots, two on goal and three corners. Libbie Brezenski scored her team-high 29th goal in the 50th minute then added her 30th in the 61st that started a run of four goals in 13 minutes. Maysa Kuhl, Kamryn Chohon and Halle Langan all joined the party.
"It was really sad not winning our sophomore year," Chohon recounted of a 1-0 district final loss to Elkhorn in 2019. "...It was really sad and depressing because we're so used to going to state, and our brothers won the three-peat, so we know what it's like."
Chohon's brother, Evan, was the starting keeper on the 2016 squad that completed the only three titles in a row in Nebraska high school soccer history from 2014-2016. Miller's brother, Bradyn, scored twice and had two assists in that season.
The Scotus boys, coached by Tanley's father, P.J., won a district final in a match directly before the girls and ended another drought - five years for the Scotus boys.
She opened the scoring Saturday with mom and dad on the sidelines cheering her speed up the left wing that created an unmarked shot in the box. Miller burst past one defender, who fell to the grass trying to keep up, then carried the ball in and slammed a shot to the far side for a 1-0 advantage.
After a season that included a nagging rib injury, it was probably the hardest she impacted a ball all year.
"I kicked it in gear and ran as fast as I could," Miller said. "I just found the perfect shot. It was a weird angle, but it worked."
Ralston didn't have a shot on goal or a shot at all in the first half. Still, Scotus led just 1-0. That changed when Brezenski stepped around a defender and made it 2-0 in the 50th minute. She increased the advantage to 3-0 in the 61st minute thanks to a powerful shot that had enough force to slip through the Ralston keeper.
Kuhl turned it into a 4-0 lead in the 71st minute after a corner that Ralston couldn't clear out of danger. She blasted a rocket from 22 yards out for her fourth goal of the season.
Chohon scored her ninth just a minute later from another corner when the Shamrocks played it short, Chohon came in unmarked and tucked it in right next to the near post. Langan made it three goals in three minutes and capped the scoring with less than five minutes remaining.
"I kind of just hit it," Chohon said, admitting she didn't exactly rely on her skill for perfect placement. "It went right in between a girls leg and the post. It was very, very lucky."
There hasn't been much the Shamrocks have left up to luck lately. Scotus heads to state with seven wins in a row and just three goals allowed.
SCC faces Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central on Friday at Morrison Stadium in Omaha at 7 p.m. The Shamrocks and Warriors met April 6 in Lincoln - a shutout win for the hosts. Neither team scored in regulation or overtime.
The winner plays the winner of 1 seed Omaha Skutt and Omaha Roncalli on May 17 at 1 p.m.
"All the teams going to state, I think, are pretty even. They're all right there," coach Brezenski said. "Skutt is a little tougher, and we'd have to dig in. But the rest of us, we're all right there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.