Scotus Girls:Return to state and a return to normalcy

After a season that included a nagging rib injury, it was probably the hardest she impacted a ball all year.

"I kicked it in gear and ran as fast as I could," Miller said. "I just found the perfect shot. It was a weird angle, but it worked."

Ralston didn't have a shot on goal or a shot at all in the first half. Still, Scotus led just 1-0. That changed when Brezenski stepped around a defender and made it 2-0 in the 50th minute. She increased the advantage to 3-0 in the 61st minute thanks to a powerful shot that had enough force to slip through the Ralston keeper.

Kuhl turned it into a 4-0 lead in the 71st minute after a corner that Ralston couldn't clear out of danger. She blasted a rocket from 22 yards out for her fourth goal of the season.

Chohon scored her ninth just a minute later from another corner when the Shamrocks played it short, Chohon came in unmarked and tucked it in right next to the near post. Langan made it three goals in three minutes and capped the scoring with less than five minutes remaining.

"I kind of just hit it," Chohon said, admitting she didn't exactly rely on her skill for perfect placement. "It went right in between a girls leg and the post. It was very, very lucky."