Scotus girls score six in Concordia win

"We need to get there faster. We're taking five or six touches instead of one or two," Brezenski said. "We hold onto the ball way too long."

Scotus had a week to prepare for the game when a rematch against Lakeview on March 23 was rained out. The Shamrocks split matches in their season-opening tournament in wins over Lakeview and a loss to Class A Gretna.

Returning to the field three days later would have been the ideal situation. Instead, a young group had to return to training for the rest of the week rather than face a test in competition. Brezenski would have preferred a match but said her group did as much as it could in practice to make another step.

"We were working on possession and pattern play of were to look when the ball comes to us. Also, there was work on finishing and refining all areas," she said. "Now that we've refined it, we've just got to get it down faster."

Scotus is on the road Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran then back at home April 8 against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Shamrocks will play their next four matches in a span of eight days.