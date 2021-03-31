Scotus girls score six in Concordia win

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer scored a season-high six goals and had multiple goals by two different players in a home win Monday over Omaha Concordia.
Senior Tanley Miller and sophomore Libbie Brezenski both found the back of the net for a Shamrock team that poured in three goals in each half. Scotus generated the first goal about 10 minutes into the match and held possession in either the neutral or attacking zone the majority of the evening.
Scotus improved to 2-1, and while it was the largest offensive output of the season, much has yet to be refined.
"We're kind of figuring out what to do, but we're still playing at half speed," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "If we can pick up the speed, we'll take a couple strides as a team. We're going to aim for that."
Senior Kamryn Chohon had three assists on the night and had a hand, in some way, in just about all six goals. She started the play on the first with a long pass up to Libbie Brezenski who dribbled in and put it past the keeper.
Chohon also had a goal to go with her three helpers. Junior Liz Adamy scored her first of the season.
Brezenski's definition of speed means the actual speed of play but also the quickness with which Scotus makes decisions. Through the first three matches the Shamrocks have shown an ability to recognize when to make the proper pass, how to make it, when to make runs and when to take shots. The trouble has been executing those elements while also being decisive. That was improved on Monday, but also against a team that's 1-4.
"We need to get there faster. We're taking five or six touches instead of one or two," Brezenski said. "We hold onto the ball way too long."
Scotus had a week to prepare for the game when a rematch against Lakeview on March 23 was rained out. The Shamrocks split matches in their season-opening tournament in wins over Lakeview and a loss to Class A Gretna.
Returning to the field three days later would have been the ideal situation. Instead, a young group had to return to training for the rest of the week rather than face a test in competition. Brezenski would have preferred a match but said her group did as much as it could in practice to make another step.
"We were working on possession and pattern play of were to look when the ball comes to us. Also, there was work on finishing and refining all areas," she said. "Now that we've refined it, we've just got to get it down faster."
Scotus is on the road Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran then back at home April 8 against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. The Shamrocks will play their next four matches in a span of eight days.
"You can tell the know where to be looking. You can tell they know when to pull it back and get it out of pressure, or drop back and swing it to the other side or looking for diagonal passes," coach Brezenski said. "I can totally see that their minds are in the right place. We've just got to get it off our foot and do it faster, two or three touches ahead of where we are right now."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.