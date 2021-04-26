Scotus girls second in Schuyler

The Scotus Central Catholic girls won two gold medals, the Shamrocks won medals in 13 of 17 events and were second in the team standings last week in Schuyler.

Senior Olivia Fehringer crossed the finish line in the 1600 meters in 5:47.07 and was just about six seconds better than a runner from Blair for the win. She also took second in the 800. Junior Grace Mustard took the gold in the 300 hurdles when she came around in 47.44 seconds.

Ann Ehlers reached 5 feet exactly in the high jump and 33 feet, 7.75 inches in the triple jump and was the runner-up in both. Sophomore Hailey Steffensmeier made a top toss of 107-11 in the discus and 34-8.25 in the shot put and also picked up two silver medals.

Clarissa Kosch in the triple jump and Chloe Walker in the discus were both third. Kosch in the 400 and the 1600 and 3200 relay teams were fourth. Emily Ferguson in the 3200 and Walker in the shot put were both fifth. Kosch in the long jump and the 400 relay team were sixth.

The Scotus girls scored 87 points and were well back of winner Blair with 198 points. The Scotus boys scored 41 points and were sixth out of eight.