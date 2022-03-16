Scotus girls seek secondary scoring options for 2022

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer returned to state last season after losing in a district final in 2019.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 pandemic season, the Shamrocks had to wait to try and start a new streak of trips to Omaha. SCC had been there 10 years in a row until a 1-0 defeat to Elkhorn at home ended a decade of consecutive state qualifiers.

Scotus found its way back thanks to the feet of Libbie Brezenski. The sophomore striker, who also had to wait to make her varsity debut, scored 30 goals, five assists and seems destined to break the scoring mark of her head coach, also her mother, Kristie Brezenski.

And while it was one heck of a first season, Libbie had the benefit of Kamryn Chohon, Tanley Miller and Camille Pelan on her wings. That senior trio each had seven or more goals, and with Brezenski's 30-goal total, accounted for all but 13 of the Shamrocks' goals in 2021.

Libbie's younger sister, Emma, and a large group of talented freshman, get their chance this spring. But next to Emma, who plays nationally on a travel team out of Gretna, the number of proven scorers on the roster are limited.

A return to state is a minimum. Enjoying a long stay in Omaha will likely come down to other threats emerging beside the Brezenski sisters.

"Scoring," coach Brezenski said bluntly when asked what will make the difference this year. She can say that because of the team's confidence in its back end, it's three returning starters on the back line and, most especially, stopper Kate Maguire.

"I know our defense, there's not many girls that are going to beat Kate back there," she added. "I have a lot of confidence in my defense. It's just, can we put the ball in the net, and how long is it going to take us (to find out)?"

Maguire has been a fixture of the back row since her sophomore year. She's one of three seniors in the bunch along with Liz Adamy and Halle Langan. Adamy joins Maguire on the back line. Langan plays in the midfield.

The rest of the roster consists of seven juniors, two sophomores and 10 freshman. Maguire, Adamy and junior Brooklyn Brandt make up three of the four who played in front of junior goalkeeper Faith Weber. Weber is also back for a second season - the first time in a few years Scotus has had experience returning in net.

The Shamrocks gave up 26 goals last season, but 10 of those came in a 10-0 loss to eventual Class A state champion Gretna, and two others weren't actual goals but were counted as 1-0 results in penalty kicks.

Scotus lost to Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central in PKs twice, the second of which came at state. Subtract those numbers out and it gives Scotus a total of 14 goals against in 17 games, or less than a goal per game.

With a trio of experience back, the Shamrocks believe they can continue being a strong defensive team.

"It's a very new team. Not a lot of people played varsity last year. The first couple of games are definitely going to be a learning experience, like we've seen in practice," Maguire said. "But I trust everybody who gets the ball now, and everybody has really good touches compared to other seasons."

Joanna Rusher, Jace Nelson and Maysa Kuhl are the only other returnees with experience. Rusher had an assist, Nelson a goal and Kuhl found the back of the net four times.

Also new this season is a co-op with Aquinas Catholic. The Monarchs have sent over freshmen Izzy Kadavy and Flora Dalton along with junior Laci Hartman. That trio appears it has already found a role in the starting lineup.

"All three of them are talented, and we're lucky to have them," Maguire said.

The freshmen, in addition to Emma Brezenskik has another recognizable name. Becca Kosch, who has had older siblings in Scotus soccer, is the final member of that clan to reach varsity age.

"We have speed in all aspects of the field," Maguire said. "We didn't have that as much last year in the midfield, but this year we have freshman that are all fast, and we have Libbie coming back."

Despite just two years of age difference, Libbie and Emma haven't played much together since their early days in the sport. Mom, coach Brezenski, is anxious to see how that comes together. There were often bumps, bruises and hard feelings in the backyard a decade ago.

"She's been ready since she was 5. She's been excited," Kristie said about Emma. "She might think it'll be a walk in the park, but people are going to know where she's at - they're going to double (team) her. We're going to have to have others step up. But if they leave her alone..."

No doubt that will occasionally happen, and when it does, Emma and Libbie will have an opportunity to light up the scoreboard. How quickly their teammates can fill their own roles in the attack will largely determine whether or not Scotus can beat the best of the best.

"I think we're right around fourth or fifth. We're right there. A couple goals here or there, depending on how good our defense is and how we can convert (on offense) we're right there," coach Brezenski said. "We just need to go through our patterns and figure it out because a lot of them don't know, they're freshman, but they have potential."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

