Scotus Girls Soccer: New faces ready to make a name for themselves

Restarting the Scotus tradition now falls on a roster with fewer names and faces familiar to SCC fans. To head coach Kristie Brezenski, that's both concerning and exciting.

Coaches would always rather have more knows than unknowns. But Shamrock soccer has another tradition, winning regardless of the team makeup. Now it's time for a new group to distinguish itself in that regard.

"It wasn’t really about the streak. It was about getting there for those seniors because those seniors, probably of any class that I’ve had, deserved it more than anybody," said head coach Kristie Brezenski. "They worked hard, they made sure everyone else underneath them was working hard. They just, flat out, deserved to be there, and it was just unfortunate that we played such a great team in substate to get to state. It was disappointing, but not for (the streak); for my seniors. To send them off getting to state would have been great."

The Class of 2019 had already been in leadership positions before reaching their senior year last spring. The five-member group of Emma Brandt, Courtney Kosch, Julia Salerno, Emily Stutzman and Abbie Zoucha played positions all over the field and were the leaders at their specific position groups.