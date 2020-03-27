Scotus Girls Soccer: New faces ready to make a name for themselves

Editor's note: Although the spring sports season remains in question, the Telegram will continue to provide season previews for each of our teams. Some photos of this year's athletes were acquired before schools were closed. For others, we shall hope to have events to cover in the weeks ahead but will have to rely on file photos in the mean time.
Times are unprecedented for high school athletes. With schools closed and practices and events suspended, there's certainly a different feeling about life.
It's a foreign experience to everyone involved.
Just about a year ago was its own foreign, and unwanted, experience for Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer. For 10 years in a row, the Shamrocks finished their season at Morrison Stadium in the state tournament.
That decade of trips to Omaha included just one runner-up finish and an overall record of just 6-10, but playing at state had essentially become a Scotus birthright.
Elkhorn put an end to the run at Wilderness Park in a 1-0 district final loss.
Thus, there was certainly something missing when Class B play started on May 10 and the Shamrocks weren't on the bracket. For the Class of 2019, the district final defeat will likely be the most painful memory in a bank of memories otherwise full of happy moments.
Restarting the Scotus tradition now falls on a roster with fewer names and faces familiar to SCC fans. To head coach Kristie Brezenski, that's both concerning and exciting.
Coaches would always rather have more knows than unknowns. But Shamrock soccer has another tradition, winning regardless of the team makeup. Now it's time for a new group to distinguish itself in that regard.
"It wasn’t really about the streak. It was about getting there for those seniors because those seniors, probably of any class that I’ve had, deserved it more than anybody," said head coach Kristie Brezenski. "They worked hard, they made sure everyone else underneath them was working hard. They just, flat out, deserved to be there, and it was just unfortunate that we played such a great team in substate to get to state. It was disappointing, but not for (the streak); for my seniors. To send them off getting to state would have been great."
The Class of 2019 had already been in leadership positions before reaching their senior year last spring. The five-member group of Emma Brandt, Courtney Kosch, Julia Salerno, Emily Stutzman and Abbie Zoucha played positions all over the field and were the leaders at their specific position groups.
Stats alone can reveal their quality and talent, but the fact that three of the five went on to play college sports, two on the soccer field, show how uniquely gifted the group was.
Scotus has had several accomplished senior groups with long careers in the history of the program and the 2019 group was right there among the best.
Brezenski readily agrees with that opinion. Though it was the first time in her nine years she and her seniors were at state, there seemed to be no other class more deserving.
"Genuinely, they all gave it everything they had. They never whined. They made sure the underclassmen were working hard, and if they weren’t, they got on them," she said. "They were absolute leaders. They worked so hard."
Of the numbers available, and those go back to 2004, last year's group was the third-highest scoring Scotus girls team of that decade and a half, tied for the second-lowest for goals against and second-best for goal differential.
Contributions were made by everyone on the roster, but it was clearly the seniors that provide the straw to stir the drink.
Zoucha led the team in scoring overall and total goals, Kosch was in double digits in goals, Salerno was tops in assists, Stutzman quarterbacked the back line and Brandt was the starter in goal.
Together, they combined for 40 of 69 goals, 28 of 45 assists and 61 of the 62 saves.
Yet, while numbers are one thing, leadership and setting the example are another. Those two don't always go hand in hand.
"It wasn’t so much vocal. Every time they stepped on the conditioning field, or the practice field or the game field, you knew they were going to bring it; where some years it’s, ‘Oh jeez, I don’t know how good we’re going to do because I don’t know if we’re going to bring it,'" Brezenski said. "You just knew they were going to play hard and it was going to be a great game."
Obviously, the departure of that group leaves a void of leadership. In the two weeks the team had of training before everything was shut down, there were a few attempts at speaking up, but those are few and far between.
The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent decision by the NSAA to push the season back throws a wrench into that process.
Talentwise, there's more than just a few options to pick from.
Kenzie Brandeburg scored 10 goals and notched three assists as a junior. She's the top returning scorer on the roster.
Mifielders such as Camille Pelan, Kamryn Chohon, Tanley Miller and Liz Adamy had their moments creating scoring chances and capitalizing with 17 goals and seven assists between that quarter.
On the back line, Kate Maguire and Ava Kuehl came along and established themselves as consistent stoppers. So too did Samantha Tonnages, though she may have more of a role in the midfield this season.
Additionally, returning to the team after a year away are senior Allie Mielak in net and Olivia Fehringer as an offensive midfielder.
If all of those parts can come together, Scotus should find a favorable path back to state. Several Class B programs were elevated back up to Class A leaving Scotus one of the likely favorites to play in Omaha along with Hastings and Omaha Skutt.
The area that will require the most attention is the midfield. With Kosch and Salerno able to dictate much of the play either in the middle of the field or up the wings, the Shamrocks were always a pass or two away from a scoring chance.
There's more than enough potential among a large group of players to choose from, but again, they're all unproven.
If there is a season, even a shortened one, there's no guarantee Scotus can develop quickly enough to reach the final product. That would also leave the future up in the air with no clear roles and responsibilities accounted for.
"We have a lot of people that can do it," Brezenski said. "We just have to see if they can fill the shoes and actually do it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram.
