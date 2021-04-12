Scotus girls split matches in Iowa

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer played a rare doubleheader Saturday in Council Bluffs and came away with positives and negatives.
Scotus defeated Glenwood 2-0 before a 6-0 defeat to Council Bluffs Lewis Central after a brief break. The Shamrocks were forced to play two matches within a span of just a few hours in order to accommodate for Prom on Saturday.
Scotus was also set to play Thursday at home against Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic. That match was rained out.
The Shamrocks were 3-3 heading into Monday's home game against Grand Island Northwest. They're back on the road Tuesday at Kearney Catholic. Be sure to check online and in future issues for results and details of those contests.
"The girls came to play. They did really well," coach Kristie Brezenski said about the opening win over Glenwood. "It was more of a midfield game. (Glenwood) didn't have many opportunities to shoot and score."
Scotus notched its goals one each in the first and second halves. Sophomore Libbie Brezenski had both and now has six on the season.
She took a through ball from Grace Sinclair and beat the Glenwood keeper one-on-one. Brezenski collected a throw-in from senior Kamryn Chohon in the second half, headed it over the defense and booted it in the back of the net. It was Chohon's fourth assist of the season.
Although the offense continues to be a work in progress, coach Brezenski said the defense has found its footing and become the strength of the team.
"With Kate (Maguire) and Ava (Kuhl) back there, and we had Liz Adamy and Shelby Brandenburg back there, and they do a really good job of covering for one another," she said. "We did a lot of good things in the first game."
The back line was less effective in the second game, but there was also a difficulty possessing the ball and relieving the pressure from the midfield and forwards. Lewis Central came into the match with two 10-0 wins. The Titans showed that scoring prowess again against Scotus, notching three goals in each half.
"They are legit. They're probably the second-best team we've seen this season," coach Brezenski said. "They're very quick all over the field. They finish, pretty much, all their chances. They were impressive. It's always hard to play back-to-back, especially in soccer with a low number of girls, but we played hard for the most part."
The comparison in Nebraska would be to Class A Gretna. Scotus dropped a 10-0 defeat to the Dragons in the second match of the year.
Obviously, four fewer goals is a step in the right direction against high-level competition. But Brezenski said there are aspects the Shamrocks must still polish up before having any hopes of defeating such an opponent in the postseason.
"It comes down to defense and midfield," she said. "Our defense really stuck with them. It's just, how long can we hold them off. We only have one girl up top, and it's tough to score that way, but we have to be sure we're winning in the midfield and producing counters and corner kicks..
"...We controlled the ball a little better, but it's still tough to connect consecutive passes."
