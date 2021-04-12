Scotus girls split matches in Iowa

Although the offense continues to be a work in progress, coach Brezenski said the defense has found its footing and become the strength of the team.

"With Kate (Maguire) and Ava (Kuhl) back there, and we had Liz Adamy and Shelby Brandenburg back there, and they do a really good job of covering for one another," she said. "We did a lot of good things in the first game."

The back line was less effective in the second game, but there was also a difficulty possessing the ball and relieving the pressure from the midfield and forwards. Lewis Central came into the match with two 10-0 wins. The Titans showed that scoring prowess again against Scotus, notching three goals in each half.

"They are legit. They're probably the second-best team we've seen this season," coach Brezenski said. "They're very quick all over the field. They finish, pretty much, all their chances. They were impressive. It's always hard to play back-to-back, especially in soccer with a low number of girls, but we played hard for the most part."

The comparison in Nebraska would be to Class A Gretna. Scotus dropped a 10-0 defeat to the Dragons in the second match of the year.