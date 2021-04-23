Scotus girls spread it around in 11-0 thumping of Schuyler

Just two days after sophomore Libbie Brezenski added to her impressive goal total but Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer couldn't find any other offensive help, the Shamrocks posted their highest total in quite a while and perhaps created some secondary options for the stretch run.

Brezenski scored three times, so too did senior Kamryn Chohon and Scotus earned an 11-0 blowout on Thursday at Schuyler.

Matches are called on the mercy rule once one side builds a 10-goal advantage. However, that only applies to the second half. Teams are allowed to put in as many as they please in the first 40 minutes. Scotus did exactly that and finished the win off at the halftime whistle.

Six total Shamrocks scored as SCC improved to 7-04.

"This is a confidence builder. We put everybody in different positions, had some fun and scored some goals," coach Kristie Brezenski said. We've got to get back to the drawing board and get focused for Elkhorn, but tonight was fun."

In addition to six combined goals for Brezenski, the player, and Chohon, junior Kate Maguire scored twice and senior Tanley Miller, senior Camille Pelan and sophomore Maysa Kuhl found the back of the net.