Scotus girls state soccer: Libbie Brezenski scores hat trick a year after missed opportunities

OMAHA - How much did Scotus Central Catholic junior Libbie Brezenski think about last year at Morrison? Oh, you know, just a little.

A year ago as a sophomore, Brezenski had the ball on her foot in the first minute of regulation and the last minute of the first overtime. She sent both right at the keeper in a scoreless 80 minutes of play.

Then, when the match reached the shootout, she had to stand and watch because of two yellow cards. Scotus lost in a shootout 3-0. Although no one put any blame on her shoulders, she internalized those two plays and carried them around all year.

Back at the scene of the crime Wednesday in Omaha, she wasn't going to allow a repeat

"I avenged myself, I guess. I didn't miss this time. Actually, I missed one, but yeah," Brezenski said.

Brezenski had a hat trick, fellow junior Lacie Hartman scored twice and Scotus won at state for the first time since 2017 in a 5-1 final over Grand Island Northwest. Scotus had the first four before allowing a free kick bender in just after halftime.

Brezenski scored the first one and the last two and increased her season total to 22. It was her second hat trick in the past four matches and her third of the season. Hartman only had two all season before putting Scotus up 2-0 and 3-0.

Was Brezenski replaying those two shots in her head from last spring when she had chances on Wednesday?

"Yes. I was like, 'Find the corners,'" Brezenski said. "Every time I hit it last year it was right to the goalie. I think I learned my lesson."

The Shamrocks struggled to connect passes and create offense early, and weren't great in the passing game all day, but had the players that could capitalize when the moments arrived.

Libbie opened the scoring in the 19th minute on a pass from younger sister Emma Brezenski that put her on a diagonal run into the box. She had a step on the defense but didn't have time to get much of a clean shot when keeper Letacia Rego-Gaussmann came forward.

But while that cut down the angle, it didn't cut down the power Brezenski put behind her attempt. The force took the ball off a kick save from Rego Gaussmann and backwards into the net.

"She was really down after the district final, and the last couple of games she hasn't really scored the way she thought she would be able to," Scotus coach and Libbie's mom, Kristie Brezenski said. "We just kept telling her, 'It'll come, it'll come,' and she had three big ones today."

Scotus then put the game away in a two-minute span on two from Hartman and Libbie's second of the afternoon. Hartman scored in the 31st and 33rd minutes followed by Libbie just seconds later. Although Hartman had only scored twice before Wednesday, she suddenly looked like Leo Messi. The first was a liner off Rego Gaussman's shoulder then off the post and in. Just about a minute later she used touch and faked out the defense for a tap-in.

"We've been practicing finishing a lot since Saturday, and that definitely helped for sure," Hartman said. "Coach said, 'We're shooting, we're finishing, we're making finesse shots.' Those were huge points at practice."

Freshman Izzie Kadavy found Libbie in the box moments later and she fired it in for a 4-0 lead.

Northwest earned a free kick along the edge of the penalty area in the 42nd minute and took the zero off the board just after halftime. Lexie Lillenthal snuck a shot just over the leaping fingertips of Scotus keeper Faith Weber. Libbie responded six minutes later on a through ball from Emma she tucked into the left corner on a breakaway.

"Everyone wanted it a lot and we all showed that we did," Libbie said.

Scotus had previously beaten Northwest on April 11 when Emma had two goals. She came in with a Nebraska-best 34 and was clearly the focus of the Northwest defense. And while she's an obvious point of focus for every opponent, Libbie came in as the fourth-highest scoring player in the state and had 30 goals last season.

"It's hard to cover both. When you cover one, the other will be open," coach Brezenski said. "Now with Izzie and Lacie coming in to score for us, it's nice to see others stepping up."

Scotus will hope for more of the same in Saturday's noon semifinal against No. 2 Omaha Skutt. But the Shamrocks also realize the Skyhawks will be a step up in competition and require adjustment.

Scotus will also be forced to utilize backups after what appeared to be a season-ending injury to senior left back Liz Adamy.

"Losing her is huge going into Saturday," coach Brezenski said. "We're going to kind of have to put it together. We're probably going to have to play more conservative in the back, but we're going to have to play straight up sometimes."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

