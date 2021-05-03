Scotus girls third at Centennial championship

The Scotus Central Catholic girls earned two gold medals and 17 medals overall while finishing third among the 11 schools in the conference in Saturday's Centennial Championship at Pawnee Park.
Sophomore Hailey Steffensemeier's throw in the discus gave Scotus its first gold medal of the day. The team of Clarissa Kosch, Grace Mustard, Ashley Hoffman and Anna Ehlers teamed up for a win in the 400 relay in the second-to-last event of the day.
Scotus had three runners-up and two bronze medals on what was the hottest day of the track and field season thus far. The Shamrock boys won four medals and finished tied with Omaha Concordia in 10th place.
Girls coach Janet Tooley hadn't necessarily targeted a position in the standings for her team. Other than Aquinas, Scotus hadn't regularly competed against any of the other conference programs yet this season. That plus several highly-ranked athletes in Class B and C made it difficult to predict favorites.
Still, to be in the mix near the top of the standings was some validation for a team that has been near the top of the team race at every meet this season.
"Being in the hunt for a championship and the top four teams being so close was not a surprise," Tooley said. "We had some great performances including 400 relay that was the highlight of the day. That was quite the accomplishment considering we didn't have anyone score in the 100 or 200.
"Our field events competed tough and we were in the lead in the team race as we started the track events."
Scotus scored 20 points in the shot put and discus thanks to three medals by Steffensmeier and junior Chloe Walker. Steffensmeier won the discus on a throw of 115 feet exactly. She was in the top spot by almost nine feet in front of the runner-up from Grand Island Central Catholic.
Walker added a second medal in the event when she landed her best throw at 104 feet, 9 inches. Steffensmeier took bronze in the shot put at 35-10. She was a little more than five feet behind the winner from Lincoln Lutheran.
High jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump netted Scotus 27 more team points on medals by five athletes.
Senior Anna Ehlers brought home the top finish when she was the runner-up in the high jump at exactly 5 feet. Ehlers tied at that mark with three others but earned silver on tiebreakers. She was also fifth in the triple jump on a leap of 33-9.
Shelby Bridger led a pole vaulting crew that produced three medals. Bridger was the best of the Shamrocks after taking third and clearing a height of 8 feet, 6 inches. Makenna Svehla was fifth on a mark of exactly 7 feet and Jaelyn Podolak took sixth at 6 feet.
Clarissa Kosch won a pair of medals in the long jump and triple jump. The senior was fourth in both on a jump of 16 feet, 4 and ¼ inches in the long jump then 34-4 in the triple jump.
On the track, SCC scored 34 points with seven medals, one in all three relays and multiple medals for junior Grace Mustard and senior Olivia Fehringer.
Mustard was the runner-up in the 100 hurdles after taking the top time in the preliminaries on a time of 14.68 seconds. That mark was a school record, conference meet record and, according to the figures entered on Athletic.net, the top mark in the state this season of any class.
Unfortunately for Mustard, she clipped a hurdle in the finals, stumbled and settled for silver at 16.81. Regardless, she passed former Scotus great Amanda Cielocha in the school record books and Melanie Blum and Morgan Vasa, both of Wahoo Neumann, in the conference record book. Cielocha's previous record was 15 seconds flat. Blum and Vasa set the Centennial record at 14.92.
Mustard was fifth in the 300 hurdles in a time of 51.61.
Fehringer won a silver medal in the 800 at 2 minutes, 30.52 seconds. She was three seconds behind the winner and just about three seconds ahead of third place. In the mile, Fehringer was sixth on a time of 6:16.63.
The 3200 relay team that included Rosie Sucha, Whitney Klug, Josie Sliva and Neve Pavlik were fourth at 11:18.04. The 1600 relay team was sixth.
"Races on the track were competitive but the heat was tough on the runners," Tooley said. "The high winds prevented any races that had to run into it from getting great times. Hopefully, the conditions for districts will be better. But having this opportunity to deal with the heat and wind will help those athletes that struggled prepare better in case it is not."
Garrett Oakley had the best day of any Scotus boy. Oakley won two medals, was in the final in a third event and nearly helped a relay team pick up some hardware as well.
His top finish was fifth in the long jump on a mark of 20 feet, 6 and ½ inches. He was a little more than seven inches back of the event champion from Wahoo Neumann.
Oakley was sixth in the triple jump on a top leap of 40 feet, 11 and ¼ inches. The winner from GICC reached 44-1 and ½.
Oakley qualified for the finals in the 100 but missed a medal in seventh by .02 when he came across the line in seventh. He and the team of Tim Sliva, Nicolas Schultz and Jake Heesacker were seventh in the 400 relay in a time of 46.68 - .61 behind Concordia in sixth.
Justin Silva was fifth in the 100 hurdles on a time of 16.41 seconds. He shaved off .09 from his preliminary run and moved up one spot. Michael Gasper was fifth in the 3200 in 11:11.79. The champion in that event, Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis, won it at 10:12.60 and swept the distance events with gold medals also in the mile and the half-mile.
"Garrett Oakley stood out with his performances, Michael Gasper ran well in the two-mile and Justin Sliva ran a good set of 110 hurdles and earned a medal," Shamrock boys coach Joe Schoenfelder said. "Our 3200 relay was missing one runner and we didn't finish as well as we had been. We were going into the meet sitting in fifth, so I thought that group had a good chance of medaling.
"All in all, the guys competed against some of the best competition in the state and finished with some good marks."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.