Scotus girls third at Centennial championship

Garrett Oakley had the best day of any Scotus boy. Oakley won two medals, was in the final in a third event and nearly helped a relay team pick up some hardware as well.

His top finish was fifth in the long jump on a mark of 20 feet, 6 and ½ inches. He was a little more than seven inches back of the event champion from Wahoo Neumann.

Oakley was sixth in the triple jump on a top leap of 40 feet, 11 and ¼ inches. The winner from GICC reached 44-1 and ½.

Oakley qualified for the finals in the 100 but missed a medal in seventh by .02 when he came across the line in seventh. He and the team of Tim Sliva, Nicolas Schultz and Jake Heesacker were seventh in the 400 relay in a time of 46.68 - .61 behind Concordia in sixth.

Justin Silva was fifth in the 100 hurdles on a time of 16.41 seconds. He shaved off .09 from his preliminary run and moved up one spot. Michael Gasper was fifth in the 3200 in 11:11.79. The champion in that event, Aquinas Catholic senior Payton Davis, won it at 10:12.60 and swept the distance events with gold medals also in the mile and the half-mile.