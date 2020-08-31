Scotus girls top Knights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf had just enough to hold off Norfolk Catholic on Friday and eke out a five-shot victory in the opening dual of the season.

The Shamrocks nipped the Knights 206-201behind freshman Cecilia Arndt and junior Alaina Dierman leading the way individually. Arndt shot a 42 in her first nine holes of varsity competition while Dierman carded a 53. That gave SCC a six-stroke advantage over the top two Norfolk Catholic players. Jaelyn Podolak tied the Knights No. 3 player with a 51, Abee Hutchinson shot a 57 and Ella Nahorny put together a 55 to round out the Scotus scoring.

Scotus was unopposed in junior varsity. Lauren Houfek put together a 64, Makenna Barels shot 60, Sam Johnston shot 63, Olivia Ehlers carded a 56 and Shay Smith had a 64. The top four JV scores added up to a 243.

Kalee Ternus shot a 61 and Kaitlyn Fleming a 66 as Shamrock reserves.

“I was pleased with the results, but as always, there is always room for improvement,” coach Tanya Niedbalski said. “The girls need to continue to work on their short games and putting. We are giving up too many strokes close to and on the green. Freshman Cecelia Arndt was a pleasant surprise in her first varsity event.”

Scotus is back on the course Tuesday at Quail Run starting at 4:30 p.m. in a triangular with Lakeview and Fullerton.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.