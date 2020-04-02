Scotus girls track: The best laid plans...

There's an ongoing joke with Scotus Central Catholic girls track and field that has to do with every time a new set of sweat tops and pants are handed out each season.
Historically, the Shamrocks always seem to get their gear during a warming period in later winter. Typically, the day or days after tend to deliver snow, freezing rain or some other impediment to outdoor training.
It's almost always as if Mother Nature is somehow offended that Scotus is ready to move on to a new season.
Of course, this year, there was another minor warming period just a few weeks ago, and sweats were handed out.
The team joked about the inevitable snow that was sure to follow. No one predicted a halt to all of life as we know it.
"We were kind of waiting for something to hit," coach Janet Tooley said. "We just didn't quite expect it to be a pandemic. That's kind of the circulating joke on the Scotus track team right now. Next year, if we hand out the sweats and we only get snow, we'll be really excited."
Tooley and the Shamrocks field a team of 28 girls for the 2020 season. That's comparable to recently when Scotus has normally competed with a roster in the high 20s or low 30s.
SCC sent four athletes to Burke Stadium in 2019 and qualified in six events. However, only two of those athletes return. One graduated and another is back on the soccer field.
Liza Zaruba, a senior, ran the 3200 meters last spring and was 12th in the field of 24, about 20 seconds away from a medal.
Grace Mustard qualified in the 100 and 300 hurdles as a freshman, just missing a medal in the 100 with an eighth-place finish. There looked to be some potential in throwing and jumping events. Everything else was up in the air.
Two weeks into training, newcomers were beginning to locate their proper events. Now it may never be known if those were the correct positions in the lineup, leaving next year with twice as many questions when another group of freshmen arrive.
"I do think this year, most of the freshmen coming in, it was pretty solid as far as where they were going to start training," Tooley said. "In our freshmen and sophomore group, it wasn't like we had an automatically loaded group of state-quality kids, but I know we definitely had girls who wanted to work hard and who were definitely going to work hard throughout their season."
The athletes Tooley was most certain about included Mustard, Zaruba, Amber Buhman, Chloe Odbert, two juniors, a sophomore and a freshman.
Buhman ran the 400 and 800 a year ago then tried her hand at triple jump midway through the season. With a full year of working on the runway, Buhman seemed to have the opportunity to earn a spot in Omaha.
Odbert looked to solidify a strong throwers group that included sophomore Chloe Walker and freshman Haley Steffensmeier. Walker was out all of last season with an ankle and foot injury. Steffensmeier is unproven at the varsity level but qualified to the junior high state track meet.
Junior Anna Ehlers was an inch or less away from earning automatic qualifying spots in the triple jump and high jump. She went to state in the high jump as a freshman but then competed all of last year on a hip injury.
Ehlers spent extra time rehabbing following surgery after the volleyball season, and looked potentially ready to compete already in March. Now all that work might have gone to waste.
Fellow junior Clarissa Kosch was a state triple jump qualifier as a freshman but then fell victim to a loaded district and came up short of state.
"As far as our younger gals go, they were just kind of hoping to get into things; get started with their careers," Tooley said. "We kind of had a mixture in there of girls training with the middle distance group, hurdles, jumpers, all of them. We kind of had a mixed group there. It was just a matter of working out and training together."
Zaruba and Mustard were essentially the for sure tickets to state. Zaruba has been part of a strong distance group at Scotus that has included success both in the fall in cross country and in the spring in the mile and two mile. This time though, she might have been the lone Shamrock with a chance.
Mustard endured some back luck at state a year ago in the 100 hurdles when the starting gun and clock couldn't sync up for quite some time. She missed finals by one-tenth of a second and took ninth overall.
Scotus aimed to be a top half of the standings team at meets this season, but felt there was a chance to discover even more about itself with the proper time and training.
"Each year, over the course of the last couple, we’ve just graduated one or two really good senior track athletes. I think this year, that will catch up with us a little bit as far as team scoring," Tooley said. "Yet, at the same point, we have individuals coming back that, if we would have had a full season, would really have had the opportunity to have some marked improvement over last year. I was really looking forward to seeing where some of these individuals could go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
