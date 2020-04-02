Scotus girls track: The best laid plans...

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There's an ongoing joke with Scotus Central Catholic girls track and field that has to do with every time a new set of sweat tops and pants are handed out each season.

Historically, the Shamrocks always seem to get their gear during a warming period in later winter. Typically, the day or days after tend to deliver snow, freezing rain or some other impediment to outdoor training.

It's almost always as if Mother Nature is somehow offended that Scotus is ready to move on to a new season.

Of course, this year, there was another minor warming period just a few weeks ago, and sweats were handed out.

The team joked about the inevitable snow that was sure to follow. No one predicted a halt to all of life as we know it.

"We were kind of waiting for something to hit," coach Janet Tooley said. "We just didn't quite expect it to be a pandemic. That's kind of the circulating joke on the Scotus track team right now. Next year, if we hand out the sweats and we only get snow, we'll be really excited."

Tooley and the Shamrocks field a team of 28 girls for the 2020 season. That's comparable to recently when Scotus has normally competed with a roster in the high 20s or low 30s.