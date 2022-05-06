 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scotus girls welcome Scottsbluff to Wilderness Park

Lacie Hartman

Junior Lacie Hartman tries to fight through contact and get to a loose ball in Tuesday's subdistrict win over Lutheran High.

Scotus Central Catholic girls soccer will have some advantages for Saturday's home district final at Wilderness Park - not the least of which is the site of the game.

Soccer, unlike other NSAA sponsored team sports, has no postseason halfway rule for programs separated by three hours. Thus, when the Class B points were calculated following the conclusion of Wednesday's subdistrict games, the standings left the Bearcats facing a long road trip to get to state.

Scottsbluff will come to Columbus for a noon Saturday game hoping to shake off the rust of a six-hour bus ride and get to Omaha for the first time since 2004.

That plus facing the leading scorer in the state and the most potent offense the Bearcats have seen all season are all reasons why Scottsbluff might be considered a big underdog.

Yet, at this time of the year, there's no room to take anything for granted.

"We've got to come to play - that's why they play the games. You never know what could happen," coach Kristie Brezenski said. "If we play our game and do what we know how to do, we should have fun."

Scottsbluff is 10-6 and has won six of its last seven after a stretch of four losses in five matches. The Bearcats are 3-5 against teams with a winning record and earned their best win in an April 2 4-2 victory over No. 10 Northwest.

Larkyn Mahoney

Scotus freshman Larkyn Mahoney lays off a pass to teammate Liz Adamy in Tuesday's subdistrict win.

Scottsbluff skated into the subdistrict final when 0-13 Gering forfeited in the semifinals. A 2-0 win over Lexington sent the Bearcats to their second straight district final. They were the beneficiaries of a home field advantage when Omaha Roncalli had to make a seven-hour trip out west. However, the Crimson Pride overcame a journey over 400 miles with an easy 11-1 win.

Scottsbluff has scored 37 goals and allowed 32. The Bearcats haven't made any individual statistics available.

Brezenski said she saw a 4-5-1 formation on film, eight players behind the ball on the offensive half and dropping back to clog the middle when in the defensive zone.

Scottsbluff typically keeps a forward up high in all situations and often tries to feed her the ball through the air over the top - similar to what Scotus has seen in Hastings and Grand Island Northwest.

"We'll have to make sure we're staying wide, get a quick counter and move the ball around to open up some space in the middle and see what we can do," coach Brezenski said.

Scotus has scored 75 goals - second most in the state - and allowed seven. Freshman midfielder Emma Brezenski leads Nebraska in goals and points while junior Libbie Brezenski is eighth in goals and points.

SCC has won 13 in a row and has seven shutouts in a row. Scotus is seeking back-to-back trips to Omaha and the 24th appearance at state in school history.

"They're here for a reason. They have some nice connections through the midfield," coach Brezenski said. "We've just got to make sure we're winning all the battle, possessing the ball and playing our game. We can't try other things we don't know - we've got to stick to what we know."

Sofia Karges

Scotus freshman Sofia Karges carries the ball around a defender in Tuesday's subdistrict home win.

GIRLS DISTRICT SOCCER

Scottsbluff (10-6) vs. Scotus (14-2)

Saturday, Noon, Wilderness Park

