Scotus golf in midst of busy stretch

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf played in its third tournament in five days on Monday, picking up a fourth-place finish in Blair with a team total of 405.

Scotus was also in action at Aurora on Saturday and for the Lakeview Invite on Thursday at Quail Run. Shamrock freshman Cecilia Arndt was fourth during a round of 86 but coach Tanya Niedbalski said 54 holes in five days may have started to wear on the team.

Junior Alaina Dierman also finished in medalist position - tying for 10th with a 99.

"We let some of the hazards come into play and took too many penalty strokes," Niedbalski said.

Scotus was 38 shots behind tournament champion Elkhorn North. The Wolves were the class of the 12-team field with a total of 367. Nebraska City was second at 396 and Lincoln Christian took fourth at 404.

Elkhorn North also swept the top two spots in the standings. Emily Karmazin carded a 74 while Julia Karmazin was two shots back.

Only Elkhorn North, Nebraska City and Scotus had multiple players inside the top 10.

Despite, perhaps, some fatigue on the team, Scotus was nine shots better than on Saturday when SCC shot 414 and was third among six teams at Aurora.