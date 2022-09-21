Scotus golf sets multiple records at Fullerton Invite

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf set two records at Tuesday's Fullerton Invite at Pawnee Hills Golf Course. The Shamrocks posted the lowest team score in the tournament's history, shooting a 354. They broke their own tournament record by 15 strokes.

It was their third tournament win of the season as Scotus beat out runner-up Superior by 27 strokes.

Cecilia Arndt won the individual team title. The junior carded a 69, a tournament record, as she shot a 35 on the front nine and a 34 on the back nine. The previous record was held by Boone Central's Abby Brodersen who shot a 76.

Kaelyn Dierman and Quinn VunCannon joined Arndt in the top 10. Dierman tied for fourth with a round of 90. VunCannon medaled with an eighth-place score of 93. Ella Nahorny and Claire Rickert shot a 102 and 115, respectively.

"Long day in the heat, but very proud of how the girls held their composure and didn't let it affect them. Our goal all season is to try to lower the team score at every meet," Shamrocks head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "We struggled to do that at the Boone Central meet on Saturday, but (today) we were successful, setting a new meet record in the process. It was exciting to see them accomplish that goal."

Scotus will compete in Thursday's Wayne Invite at Wayne Country Club.

Shamrocks volleyball

Scotus volleyball was swept Tuesday night against Battle Creek. The Braves won 25-17, 25-16 and 26-24 behind 42 kills. Scotus' opponents had two players record nine kills and two others posted seven. Defensively, Battle Creek dug 82 balls and stuffed 11 shots at the net.

The Shamrocks dropped to 10-6. They'll host Lincoln Christian on Thursday.