Scotus golf sixth at Norris, Lakeview 10th

Scotus Central Catholic and Lakeview golf failed to place any players in medalist position and finished middle of the pack Thursday at a tournament in Norris.
Scotus's top player, Nolan Fleming, shot an 83 and missed the top 15 by one shot. The Shamrocks had three players shoot under 90 and finished with a 349 total. Max Fremarek topped Lakeview results on an 85. His round led a Vikings squad that posted a 377.
Scotus was sixth in the team standings while Lakeview was 10th. Host Norris won the event with a 309 total. The Titans had players finish second, fourth and 11th. Norris was 15 shots clear of Wahoo Neumann in second place.
"The conditions today were tough and were set up to really challenge the players mentally. I believe we had some guys grow in that area today," Scotus coach Tyler Swanson said. "We know our best golf hasn't been played yet, so we will use today to build and grow some momentum going forward in our future events."
Fleming shot a 41 on the front nine and 42 on the back. He had two birdies on the back nine but also posted an eight on No. 11. Seth VunCannon and Patrick Arndt were five shots back of Fleming with 88s. Mason Gonka shot a 90 and Nicklaus Fleming put together a 92.
Scotus was the team champion the last time out at the Aquinas Invite on March 31. The Shamrocks posted a 336 that day and defeated the hosts by two shots.
"I thought Nolan did a good job of grinding out his round today. He had a few rough holes but ultimately hung in there and put together a good round," Swanson said. "I was happy with our spread today. Our best and worst golfers were within nine strokes of each other, and that is a recipe for great team success. We just need to put together more consistent rounds as a group going forward."
Fremarek posted the top Lakeview score on a 43 front nine and 42 back. He had a par on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 2 then followed that up with a double bogey and a bogey.
Fremarek was followed by Kurt Schneider with a 91, Maxon Hinze with a 97, Logan Jaixen shooting 104 and Jaden Jenkinson carding 116. Fremarek finished 20th in the individual standings.
Lakeview was also in its second event of the season after defeating Schuyler in a dual on March 30.
"It was the first big meet of the season and we all know scores and team totals need to be much lower," coach Sandy Harrison said. "The guys are working very hard individually, and we will accomplish our quest as the season goes on. All of us from the golf world are looking forward to better weather to play in."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.