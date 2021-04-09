Scotus golf sixth at Norris, Lakeview 10th

"I thought Nolan did a good job of grinding out his round today. He had a few rough holes but ultimately hung in there and put together a good round," Swanson said. "I was happy with our spread today. Our best and worst golfers were within nine strokes of each other, and that is a recipe for great team success. We just need to put together more consistent rounds as a group going forward."

Fremarek posted the top Lakeview score on a 43 front nine and 42 back. He had a par on No. 1 and a birdie on No. 2 then followed that up with a double bogey and a bogey.

Fremarek was followed by Kurt Schneider with a 91, Maxon Hinze with a 97, Logan Jaixen shooting 104 and Jaden Jenkinson carding 116. Fremarek finished 20th in the individual standings.

Lakeview was also in its second event of the season after defeating Schuyler in a dual on March 30.

"It was the first big meet of the season and we all know scores and team totals need to be much lower," coach Sandy Harrison said. "The guys are working very hard individually, and we will accomplish our quest as the season goes on. All of us from the golf world are looking forward to better weather to play in."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

