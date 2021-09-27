Scotus golf wins another Centennial title

A historic, record-setting season added more history to the story on Friday when Scotus Central Catholic girls golf won the Centennial Conference Championship for a second straight year.
Four Shamrock golfers won a medal and Scotus was 22 shots better than Grand Island Central Catholic and Lincoln Lutheran, which tied for runner-up.
Scotus shot a 366 and had all five players shoot 100 or better. That's six strokes better than a year ago when SCC bested GICC by a shot for the conference crown.
There was no need for such dramatics this time.
"So proud of these girls, our fourth 18-hole invite in four days," coach Tanya Niedbalski said. They won three of the invites - Fullerton, Wayne, Conference and finished second place at GICC. Quite a feat in four days, 72 holes of golf and three championships."
Sophomore Cecilia Arndt claimed her second straight Centennial gold medal with a 78. Last year she had to win it on a playoff over Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian when both shot 77s. A par on the first playoff hole gave Arndt the win.
This year it was her and Lovegrove again contending for the top spot, but overtime was unnecessary. Arndt's six-over par bested Lovegrove by one shot.
She was followed in the Scotus order by Avery Dierman carding a 94 and taking seventh, Kaelyn Dierman putting together a 96 and earning ninth, Alaina Dierman shooting 98 for 10th and Halle Langan scoring 100.
Lincoln Christian was fourth with a team score of 392, Kearney Catholic shot 403 and was fourth, Fremont Bergan put together a 461 and was fifth and Omaha Concordia scored 489 and was sixth.
The rest of the top 10 included Messere of GICC with an 80 in third, Volin of Lincoln Lutheran shooting 83 for fourth, Kuszak of Lincoln Christian with an 87 and fifth, McGuire of Kearney Catholic carding a 92 for sixth and Hayes of Kearney Catholic with a 96 and eighth (first names were unavailable).
"Winning the conference tournament was one of the goals for the season," Niedbalski said. "Avery struggled through the front nine and came alive on the back with a 42. Kaelyn and Alaina had great front nine scores (45 and 41, respectively) and then struggled with the gusty winds on the back. Cecilia was very steady throughout. She made very few mistakes.
"Halle carded a 47 on the front and followed it with a 53 on the back in the wind. ... It was a total team effort today in winning the title. Everyone is stepping up and scoring, which is what we need if we are to compete for the district title and qualify for state."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.