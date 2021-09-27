Scotus golf wins another Centennial title

Lincoln Christian was fourth with a team score of 392, Kearney Catholic shot 403 and was fourth, Fremont Bergan put together a 461 and was fifth and Omaha Concordia scored 489 and was sixth.

The rest of the top 10 included Messere of GICC with an 80 in third, Volin of Lincoln Lutheran shooting 83 for fourth, Kuszak of Lincoln Christian with an 87 and fifth, McGuire of Kearney Catholic carding a 92 for sixth and Hayes of Kearney Catholic with a 96 and eighth (first names were unavailable).

"Winning the conference tournament was one of the goals for the season," Niedbalski said. "Avery struggled through the front nine and came alive on the back with a 42. Kaelyn and Alaina had great front nine scores (45 and 41, respectively) and then struggled with the gusty winds on the back. Cecilia was very steady throughout. She made very few mistakes.

"Halle carded a 47 on the front and followed it with a 53 on the back in the wind. ... It was a total team effort today in winning the title. Everyone is stepping up and scoring, which is what we need if we are to compete for the district title and qualify for state."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

