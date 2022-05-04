Scotus golf wins fourth invite

Scotus Central Catholic sophomore Nick Fleming shot a tournament-best 75 and the Shamrocks put together a team-best 318 four a fourth invite title this season on Tuesday in Grand Island.

Scotus had four members earn medals and was eight shots better than Aurora at 326. Fleming's 3-over total was two shots better than Sam Wells of Saint Paul for the gold.

The win marked not only the fourth Scotus tournament title but the third in a row to go with one last week at the Lakeview Invite and on April 19 at Elks Country Club in the Scotus Invite.

Joining Fleming in the medals was Seth VunCannon shooting 77 for fourth, older brother Nolan Fleming caring an 82 for ninth and Patrick Arndt putting together an 84 for 14th. Mason Gonka was one off of tying for a medal on a round of 86.

"We won our fourth invite with a really strong effort on the back nine today," coach Brady Vancura said. "Nick shot 36, Seth 36, Nolan 38 and Pat and Mason had 40 on the back. We got off to a slow start on the front. Some of that was due to the cold conditions, but we struggled making putts on the front nine.

"What's nice is that we still have plenty of room for improvement while putting together solid scores."

Scotus will look for its fifth tournament title and fourth in a row when it travels to Wayne on Thursday.

