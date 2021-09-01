Scotus golf wins Fullerton Triangular

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf won the Fullerton Triangular Tuesday with a team score of 194.

Fullerton finished in second with a 233 and Lakeview finished in third with 236.

Cecilia Arndt medaled with a score of 42. Alaina Dierman was second on the team with a score of 48. Avery Dierman and Kaelyn Dierman carded a pair of 52s and Halle Langan posted a 61.

Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said it was nice to open the season with a team score under 200.

While Arndt and Alaina Dierman played varsity last season, Avery returned to the Shamrocks after a year off. The event was Langan and Kaelyn Dierman's first varsity holes as Shamrocks.

"Pin placements were tough today," Niedbalski said. "Girls struggled a bit with their putting. Thought the girls handled the first-meet jitters fairly well."

Lakeview scores were unavailable, but coach Sandy Harrison was pleased with the progress from last week when the Lady Vikes were fifth in Seward.

"The girls are working hard and we are making gains," she said. "We have a few more wrinkles we have to get ironed out, but they are coming along. We are trying to work harder on focus and mindset."

