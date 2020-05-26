Scotus journalism wins two state titles

"We have about three people on the staff who, when we can't come up with a headline, we go to Kate," Rusher said. "The kids don't write their own headlines all the time. Kate writes a lot of them for other people."

Scotus was third in 2019, won state championships in 2018 and 2017 and was third in 2016.

Rusher has been leading Scotus Journalism and Yearbook since the fall of 2008. When she took over, there had been no school newspaper printed the previous school year.

A former Shamrock herself, Rusher has gradually built the program up from a handful of state entries to now having at least one competitor in most categories. She likes it to track and winning state championships based on a team that can fill most events.

Scotus typically does well in competition the day of the event. In the previous three years, Shamrock designers have swept the top three spots in Newspaper Layout at the state meet. This year, SCC won just one medal in the event, fourth place.

The next step is becoming more adept at shooting and editing broadcast news and sports stories. Scotus offered a video production course this past school year and plans on adjusting and evolving the course for those students seeking experience in broadcast journalism.