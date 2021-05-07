Scotus, Lakeview girls set for Saturday district finals

Scotus Central Catholic soccer programs and the Lakeview girls are each one win away from heading to the state tournament.

The Shamrock boys and girls earned their way into state thanks to subdistrict final wins on Tuesday. The Lady Vikes did enough during the regular season to grab a wildcard spot into the final round of the postseason before earning a trip to Omaha.

As a result, the Scotus boys will host Schuyler for a second game in a row on Saturday at Wilderness Park at 11 a.m. The Scotus girls host Wavelry at 12:30 in the game to follow.

Lakeview will travel to Lincoln Lutheran and square off against Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 10 a.m.

Though the Scotus boys defeated Schuyler 5-0 on Tuesday, that result pushed the Shamrocks to the No. 7 spot in the wildcard table and dropped the Warriors to No. 12, opening up the rematch.

Scotus won in Schuyler 3-2 on April 22, has won the last three in a row and has won eight of the past 12. Scotus is 11-6 and Schuyler comes in 11-7.

The Scotus girls are 12-4 while Ralston is 11-6. The Shamrocks are No. 5 in the wildcard standings and the Rams No. 12. Those two programs have not met at anytime in the past decade.