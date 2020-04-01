Scotus Powerlifting: Back-to-back

The 10 lifters who placed first in their weight division were - Katelyn Bayer, Jenna Taylor, Kate Smith, Este Lesiek, Arin Kijjanont, Adam Kamrath, Collin Dreher, Tim Ehlers, Levi Robertson and Kade Wiese.

Smith was a two-time state champion and was one of the leaders in her senior season.

On top of winning a state championship, Taylor won the award for Best Girls Lifter at the state meet, and Wiese claimed the same prize for the boys. Wiese was named the best lifter in two of three Scotus meets this season.

"We knew it was probably going to be between us and Lexington," Wallin said. "The kids were pretty excited about that. That was probably the one team goal that we really had, that we were really shooting for. Probably on the boys' side, we were a little more surprised because we had five state champions and it’s the most we’ve ever had with the boys."

One of the Shamrocks' biggest advantages experience among the boys. Three seniors on the squad were four-year lifters, and all three won state gold - Dreher, Ehlers and Robertson.

