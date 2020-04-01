Scotus Powerlifting: Back-to-back

Coming into the 2020 powerlifting season, Scotus Central Catholic pegged Lexington as its biggest obstacle standing in the way of repeating as Class B state champions.
Those predictions proved true at the Peru State meet in early January where Lexington knocked off Scotus in a two-point victory.
But it was the Shamrocks who had the last laugh at Peru State just about two months later at the state meet on March 7. The Shamrocks finished second in both the boys and girls standings and earned the combine team championship.
Scotus finished with 10 state champions and saw 22 of its 23 competitors win medals.
"We actually won it last year too, and it was a little bit of a surprise last year," Scotus head coach Dan Willin said. "This year we had quite a few of the returning lifters between the boys and girls that were on the co-ed team. One of our main goals was to win the co-ed title.
"It’s always tough going against (Lexington). We were a little surprised, but that was our goal to win. We knew it was going to be very close."
The 10 lifters who placed first in their weight division were - Katelyn Bayer, Jenna Taylor, Kate Smith, Este Lesiek, Arin Kijjanont, Adam Kamrath, Collin Dreher, Tim Ehlers, Levi Robertson and Kade Wiese.
Smith was a two-time state champion and was one of the leaders in her senior season.
On top of winning a state championship, Taylor won the award for Best Girls Lifter at the state meet, and Wiese claimed the same prize for the boys. Wiese was named the best lifter in two of three Scotus meets this season.
"We knew it was probably going to be between us and Lexington," Wallin said. "The kids were pretty excited about that. That was probably the one team goal that we really had, that we were really shooting for. Probably on the boys' side, we were a little more surprised because we had five state champions and it’s the most we’ve ever had with the boys."
One of the Shamrocks' biggest advantages experience among the boys. Three seniors on the squad were four-year lifters, and all three won state gold - Dreher, Ehlers and Robertson.
"This is probably the first time where a lot of our boys were four-year competitors in the sport," Wallin said. "You could tell it’s starting to pay off with the time and effort. This is our fifth year with the program. It was just a pleasant surprise, but the kids did really well."
Wallin also said Scotus achieved success through its large coaching staff. The Smarocks have six coaches - Wallin, Brooke Taylor, Tom Woodward, Tim Harrington, Dan Wallin, Ron Priester and Jake Robertson.
During the state meet, Scotus became more optimistic as it racked up state champions. But, with no team scores announced until the end, the Shamrocks had to wait until the conclusion to hear where they stood.
The boys and girls results were read first, followed by the co-ed division.
When the announcer recognized Scotus as the co-ed champion, the celebration began.
"We were pretty excited because we did have quite a few state champions," Wallin said. "When kids get first place in a weight class, you score the most points. That was helpful for us. We were pretty optimistic, but you don’t know until they announce it.
"The kids were really excited. They announce the boys champion first and the girls second and lastly they announce the coed champion. It was the last team announcement and it was just exciting for the kids and the parents."
On top of the 10 state champions, Scotus had several other medalists who made the difference.
Kyanna Casperson, Alaina Dierman, Adriana Cielocha and Ryan Ciberon all won silvers, Madison Wittwer and Alexis Braziel captured third, Ashton Priester, Michaela Kresha, Jamison Kush and Tyler Palmer all took fourth, Evan Ruskamp placed fifth and Jack Fyan finished in sixth.
With two state championships on the shelf, Wallin is already looking forward to next year.
"The girls team will have a lot of returners including several juniors who have been part of the program all three years," he said. The boys team is losing several seniors, but have some underclassman who, if they continue to work hard in the offseason, will be leaders next season."
