Scotus soccer sets a date for Saturay

Scotus Central Catholic boys and girls soccer teams are each one win away from state for the second year in a row thanks to subdistrict final wins Tuesday at Wilderness Park.

The boys started the afternoon with a 2-0 win over Schuyler on an own goal in the first half and the third of the year for sophomore Frank Fehringer in the second half.

The girls were 7-0 winners over Lutheran High Northeast/Norfolk Catholic following four goals in the first 40 minutes and three after halftime. Freshman Emma Brezenski notched four and increased her season total to 34, Libbie Brezenski had two and is one short of the 20-goal plateau and freshman Ava Rickert scored the first of her career.

Both will now wait to find out an opponent and the site for Saturday's district final round. The Scotus boys, without some help, will likely head on the road. The Shamrocks were inside the top 10 in the Class B points standings until a 4-0 loss last week to Elkhorn North.

Tuesday's win improved the Scotus boys to 12-4.

The girls were third in points and will remain home. They are 13-2 after the win over LHNE and have won 12 in a row.

The boys are seeking their 16th trip to Omaha while the girls are hoping for a 24th appearance at Morrison Stadium.

Check online and in Thursday's edition for full stories on these games. Scotus was one of the first subdistricts to finish in the state. The remaining sites will all be decided on Wednesday. Be sure to check online and likely in Friday's edition for district final announcements.

