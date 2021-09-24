Scotus wins at Wayne, CHS sixth in Lincoln

Area team Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview, Boone Central and Columbus High were all in action on the course Thursday in 18-hole tournaments.

Scotus, Lakeview and Boone Central competed together at the Wayne Invite while Columbus was in Lincoln at the Spartan Invite hosted by Lincoln East. For the Shamrocks, it was their third straight day of 18 holes. They finished the week off Friday with a fourth straight tournament - the Centennial Conference Championship.

Wayne Invite

After struggles by the entire lineup the day before in Grand Island, Scotus put together a team title that included four members taking home a medal and all five on varsity finishing inside the top 20.

Sophomore Cecilia Arndt took the individual gold by three shots over Hannah Kitt of Lakeview 87-90. Behind Arndt was fourth place Kaelyn Dierman shooting 93, ninth place Alaina Dierman carding a 99, 11th place Avery Dierman putting together a 100 and 19th place Halle Langan shooting 105.

"We haven't won the Wayne Invite in many years. It was satisfying to be able to take the title again," coach Tanya Niedbalksi said. "The girls thought of the course as some sort of a jinx for us - an elusive title."

