Scotus wins at Wayne, CHS sixth in Lincoln

Area team Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview, Boone Central and Columbus High were all in action on the course Thursday in 18-hole tournaments.
Scotus, Lakeview and Boone Central competed together at the Wayne Invite while Columbus was in Lincoln at the Spartan Invite hosted by Lincoln East. For the Shamrocks, it was their third straight day of 18 holes. They finished the week off Friday with a fourth straight tournament - the Centennial Conference Championship.
Wayne Invite
After struggles by the entire lineup the day before in Grand Island, Scotus put together a team title that included four members taking home a medal and all five on varsity finishing inside the top 20.
Sophomore Cecilia Arndt took the individual gold by three shots over Hannah Kitt of Lakeview 87-90. Behind Arndt was fourth place Kaelyn Dierman shooting 93, ninth place Alaina Dierman carding a 99, 11th place Avery Dierman putting together a 100 and 19th place Halle Langan shooting 105.
"We haven't won the Wayne Invite in many years. It was satisfying to be able to take the title again," coach Tanya Niedbalksi said. "The girls thought of the course as some sort of a jinx for us - an elusive title."
Scotus shot 379 as a group and took the top spot over Battle Creek by 28 strokes. Boone Central was fifth at 427 and Lakeview eighth at 446.
Taylor Beierman led the Cardinals with a 90 and took third place, Cassidy Maricle and Madyson Zoucha with a pair of 112s were 34th and 35th, respectively, Rachel Malander was a shot back of that duo in 36th and Kaylee Krohn took 57th with a round of 134.
Lady Vikes teammates behind Kitt at runner-up were Grace Berkeland in 33rd with 111, Ella Divis in 40th at 115 and Ali Mueller taking 53rd on a 130.
"It was a good day for Hannah on a big, windy course. That girl has some grit," Lakeview coach Sandy Harrison said. "It was a great job by her saying focused."
Spartan Invite
Columbus placed two in the top 15 who earned medals and shot rounds under 90 on Thursday at Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.
Junior Sarah Lasso carded an 82 and was eighth on the individual leaderboard while senior Jacey Hughes took 13th on an 86. Other Columbus scores were not available.
The Discoverers had a 361 team total, 13 ahead of Kearney in seventh and six back of Millard West in fifth. Lincoln East posted a 313 and won the team title by 21 shots over Lincoln Pius X. Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan finished atop the field by edging Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X 70-71.
