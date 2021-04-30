Scotus wins Lakeview Invite, Fremarek wins gold

Lakeview's Max Fremarek posted the top score of the day but the Scotus Central Catholic boys had the next four in the standings and cruised to their second win of the week on Thursday at Quail Run.

Fremarek put together a round of 5-over 73 and edged out the Flemings from Scotus by two shots.

Nolan Fleming and Nicklaus Fleming both tied for second with a pair of 76s. Seth VunCannon shot a 77 and Patrick Arndt fired a 78 for a 307-stroke total for the Shamrocks. Mason Gonka rounded out the Scotus scoring with a 92.

Wayne was a distant second on a total of 328. The Blue Devils' top golfer, Bo Armstrong, carded a 78 and was sixth in the standings.

Following Fremarek was Kurt Schneider with an 89, Daniel Carnes shooting 94, Mason Hinze putting together a 95 and Logan Jaixen shooting 94. The Vikings totaled 351 and were fourth - seven shots back of Norfolk Catholic in third.

