Second time's a charm: Columbus girls on the right end of shootout result

Just about a week removed from a tough shootout loss at home, Columbus High girls soccer faced the same situation Thursday at Bellevue West.

No one needed a reminder of seven days earlier when Columbus led 3-2 in the fourth round with a chance to score and take a commanding lead. The same five shooters that took part in that one approached coach Zack Wayman before the first penalty kick and requested the same order. They then came through for a 0-0 (4-3) victory and earned the team's ninth win of the season.

"We don't want to look back at the past; we can't change it. But we talked about (the shootout loss) and how we need to learn from it. I think the girls were ready to show they were better than that, that we can dominate shootouts," coach Zack Wayman said. "It was about them wanting to prove that we're higher quality than we showed in that one."

Columbus High had the better of the chances in the 80 minutes of regulation and 20 extra in overtime. The Discoverers, according to Wayman's estimation, had 11 on target. Still, none were good enough to beat the keeper. CHS had to overcome that frustration, stay patient and maintain its focus defensively.