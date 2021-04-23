Second time's a charm: Columbus girls on the right end of shootout result

Just about a week removed from a tough shootout loss at home, Columbus High girls soccer faced the same situation Thursday at Bellevue West.
No one needed a reminder of seven days earlier when Columbus led 3-2 in the fourth round with a chance to score and take a commanding lead. The same five shooters that took part in that one approached coach Zack Wayman before the first penalty kick and requested the same order. They then came through for a 0-0 (4-3) victory and earned the team's ninth win of the season.
"We don't want to look back at the past; we can't change it. But we talked about (the shootout loss) and how we need to learn from it. I think the girls were ready to show they were better than that, that we can dominate shootouts," coach Zack Wayman said. "It was about them wanting to prove that we're higher quality than we showed in that one."
Columbus High had the better of the chances in the 80 minutes of regulation and 20 extra in overtime. The Discoverers, according to Wayman's estimation, had 11 on target. Still, none were good enough to beat the keeper. CHS had to overcome that frustration, stay patient and maintain its focus defensively.
Once it advanced to a shootout, Columbus made the first three shots, missed on the fourth and faced a 3-3 tie in the fifth round. Bellevue West also had a shooter miss in the first four tries, setting up a similar conclusion to a week earlier. This time, Columbus made its fifth attempt, Bellevue West missed and CHS celebrated with goalkeeper Addison Huele.
The Discoverers wrap up the regular season on Thursday at Lincoln Northeast.
"Bellevue West put a lot of numbers behind the ball and made it difficult for us. I kind of figured that would happen. We had to show some patience in building up our attack like we've been doing," Wayman said. "We need to work on a few things. Part of it was positioning mistakes that are on me. But the girls fought, and they fought hard. All the props to the kids to finding a way to win."