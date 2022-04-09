Seniors lead Lakeview powerlifting

Lakeview senior Mya Saxton personified what coach Keith Bignell said was special about the 2022 Viking powerlifting season. Saxton set two new personal bests at the state meet in Fremont in late February. That alone is encouraging and motivating to teammates, but the circumstances reveal much more than just a good performance.

Saxton missed her squat lifts early on and was disqualified from the competition. Rather than sit on the sidelines and mope about her tough break, Saxton went out and competed unofficially. In an odd twist of fate, Saxton did her best ever when it didn't count.

"She continued to battle. To me that was inspiring not only to myself, but all the other athletes that saw that and they were inspired by that mentality, too," Bignell said. "Even though the end result wasn't what she wanted to be, in my mind it turned out better than even if she would have hit her squat."

Saxton didn't count for the total, but the Lakeview girls earned runner-up at the state meet held at Midland University Feb. 26-27. The boys were the runners-up. Both competed in the equipped division that consisted of squat, deadlift and bench press.

The top five boys and girls post totals for their team and are compared among the other programs in attendance. Lakeview had three state champs in senior boys Simon Janssen and Grayson Schatz and senior girl Makiaya De La Cruz. Alex Rodriguez for the boys, and Emma Williams for the girls, were runners-up.

Janssen had a final squat weight of 451 and 3/4 pounds, made it to 270 in the bench and 540 in the deadlift. Schatz squatted over 512 pounds, benched 308 and 1/2 and deadlifted 378 and 1/2.

De La Cruz was 2 and 1/2 pounds short of 300 in the squat, benched 187 and 1/4 and deadlifted 325. Rodriguez's totals were 286.5-192.75-341.50. Williams posted marks of 275.5-132.25-270. (The figures include fractions due to conversion from kilograms to pounds.)

Schatz totaled nearly 1,400 pounds and weighs just 198.

Eight members of the team were seniors - a characteristic that Bignell said somewhat allowed he and fellow coaches Matt Cross and Craig Ehrenberg to essentially put the team in the hands of its veterans and get out of the way.

"It was really an exciting year because we knew going into the season that if everyone focused as they had in the past and worked on improving their own numbers, as opposed to who they were going up against, the end result would be favorable," Bignell siaid. "That certainly proved to hold true."

Lakeview competed at Lakeview and Omaha Central prior to the state meet in Fremont. While that's only two regular season meets, that's the nature of a sport that's not sanctioned by the NSAA and has roster consisting of several athletes that might also be in the midst of another activity.

It requires a certain mindset to navigate that sort of an irregular schedule. Experienced seniors assist big time in keeping everyone on track.

"It can be a challenge to stay focused for that long in between events," Bignell said. "Since we had that much leadership, and the amount of seniors we had, they were aware of the patience required to see good things happen during competition."

The makeup of a roster is also unique. Lakeview and local sports fans will likely recognize many of the names, but some will be brand new. There are football and volleyball players in the group, wrestlers and track athletes but also others that might only take part in powerlifting as an athletic endeavor. That mix brings together all kind of personalities.

"There's kids that go out there, who, in a lot of settings aren't given a chance in another sport in regards to team competition," Bignell said. "To see that displayed at a powerlifting meet is pretty special to a lot of these kids."

Saxton's performance, as well as titles for Janssen, Schatz and De La Cruz were certainly highlights, but so too was the final day when team leadership was apparent to all.

There were enough competitors that this year's version of state was extended into a second day and divided among boys on Saturday and girls on Sunday. After the boys complete their competitive year, most stayed around to coach and prepare the girls on Sunday.

"We just stepped back and let them do it. Boy, that was just a neat thing to see," Bignell said. "It was a memorable moment for the boys and the girls."

The months together in the weight room, a few bus ride together that led to long days of competition and the camaraderie built make the powerlifting season more than just about results. It's that kind of mindset Bignell said will be obvious to the athletes as they move into adulthood.

"When we focus on simple improvements throughout the season as individuals, focus more on doing better than last time, then the end result will be favorable. It may not be enough for a gold medal, but it will certainly be improvement," he said. "That's something you'll see hold true after powerlifting and after you graduate. I think there's kind of a neat life lesson in there."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

