Seniors lead Lakeview powerlifting

Lakeview Boys Powerlifting

Lakeview athletes and coaches come together for a team photo after finishing tied for second in the Nebraska Powerlifting State Championship Feb. 26 in Fremont. Pictured are (all left to right) front row, coach Keith Bignell, coach Matt Cross, Gunnar Wolf, Khyler Shortridge, Simon Janssen, Greyson Schatz, Alex Holmberg and coach Craig Ehrenberg, and back row, Sebastian De La Cruz, Angel Rodriguez, Jack Burns, Isaac Stromberg and Owen Bargen.

Lakeview senior Mya Saxton personified what coach Keith Bignell said was special about the 2022 Viking powerlifting season. Saxton set two new personal bests at the state meet in Fremont in late February. That alone is encouraging and motivating to teammates, but the circumstances reveal much more than just a good performance.

Saxton missed her squat lifts early on and was disqualified from the competition. Rather than sit on the sidelines and mope about her tough break, Saxton went out and competed unofficially. In an odd twist of fate, Saxton did her best ever when it didn't count.

"She continued to battle. To me that was inspiring not only to myself, but all the other athletes that saw that and they were inspired by that mentality, too," Bignell said. "Even though the end result wasn't what she wanted to be, in my mind it turned out better than even if she would have hit her squat."

Saxton didn't count for the total, but the Lakeview girls earned runner-up at the state meet held at Midland University Feb. 26-27. The boys were the runners-up. Both competed in the equipped division that consisted of squat, deadlift and bench press.

The top five boys and girls post totals for their team and are compared among the other programs in attendance. Lakeview had three state champs in senior boys Simon Janssen and Grayson Schatz and senior girl Makiaya De La Cruz. Alex Rodriguez for the boys, and Emma Williams for the girls, were runners-up.

Janssen had a final squat weight of 451 and 3/4 pounds, made it to 270 in the bench and 540 in the deadlift. Schatz squatted over 512 pounds, benched 308 and 1/2 and deadlifted 378 and 1/2.

De La Cruz was 2 and 1/2 pounds short of 300 in the squat, benched 187 and 1/4 and deadlifted 325. Rodriguez's totals were 286.5-192.75-341.50. Williams posted marks of 275.5-132.25-270. (The figures include fractions due to conversion from kilograms to pounds.)

Schatz totaled nearly 1,400 pounds and weighs just 198.

Eight members of the team were seniors - a characteristic that Bignell said somewhat allowed he and fellow coaches Matt Cross and Craig Ehrenberg to essentially put the team in the hands of its veterans and get out of the way.

Grayson Schatz

Lakeview senior Grayson Schatz makes an attempt in the deadlift Feb 26 in Fremont. Schatz finished with a deadlift total near 600 pounds and won a state title.

"It was really an exciting year because we knew going into the season that if everyone focused as they had in the past and worked on improving their own numbers, as opposed to who they were going up against, the end result would be favorable," Bignell siaid. "That certainly proved to hold true."

Lakeview competed at Lakeview and Omaha Central prior to the state meet in Fremont. While that's only two regular season meets, that's the nature of a sport that's not sanctioned by the NSAA and has roster consisting of several athletes that might also be in the midst of another activity.

It requires a certain mindset to navigate that sort of an irregular schedule. Experienced seniors assist big time in keeping everyone on track.

"It can be a challenge to stay focused for that long in between events," Bignell said. "Since we had that much leadership, and the amount of seniors we had, they were aware of the patience required to see good things happen during competition."

The makeup of a roster is also unique. Lakeview and local sports fans will likely recognize many of the names, but some will be brand new. There are football and volleyball players in the group, wrestlers and track athletes but also others that might only take part in powerlifting as an athletic endeavor. That mix brings together all kind of personalities.

"There's kids that go out there, who, in a lot of settings aren't given a chance in another sport in regards to team competition," Bignell said. "To see that displayed at a powerlifting meet is pretty special to a lot of these kids."

Saxton's performance, as well as titles for Janssen, Schatz and De La Cruz were certainly highlights, but so too was the final day when team leadership was apparent to all.

There were enough competitors that this year's version of state was extended into a second day and divided among boys on Saturday and girls on Sunday. After the boys complete their competitive year, most stayed around to coach and prepare the girls on Sunday.

"We just stepped back and let them do it. Boy, that was just a neat thing to see," Bignell said. "It was a memorable moment for the boys and the girls."

The months together in the weight room, a few bus ride together that led to long days of competition and the camaraderie built make the powerlifting season more than just about results. It's that kind of mindset Bignell said will be obvious to the athletes as they move into adulthood.

Makiaya De La Cruz

Lakeview senior Makiaya De La Cruz competes in the squat Feb. 27 at Midland. De La Cruz won a powerlifting state title and helped lead the Lady Vikes to a third-place team finish.
Simon Janssen

Lakeview senior Simon Janssen begins to make an attempt in the deadlift Feb. 26 at Midland. Janssen was an overall state champ for his weight class.
Lakeview Girls Powerlifting

Lakeview powerlifting athletes come together for a team photo Feb. 27 in Fremont after the state meet. Pictured are (all left to right) front row, Makiaya De La Cruz, Kallie Edins and Romy Schatz, and back row, coach Emma Williams, Mya Saxton, Lacy Williams, Blake Barcel and Hannah Ogan.
Mya Saxton

Lakeview senior Mya Saxton prepares to make an attempt in the deadlift Feb. 27 in Fremont. Saxton missed her squat tries but stayed in the competition to make deadlift and bench press attempts and set new personal records.
Isaac Stromberg

Lakeview sophomore Isaac Stromberg competes in the squat competition of the Nebraska state powerlifting championship Feb. 26 in Fremont. Stromberg was third overall in his weight class.
Lacy Williams

Lakeview senior Lacy Willliams brings the bar up to complete a deadlift rep while sister Emma and teammates provide support Feb. 27 in Fremont. Williams finished as a state runner-up.
Hannah Ogan

Lakeview sophomore Hannah Ogan brings the bar to the bottom of her lift during a squat rep Feb. 27 at the state powerlifting championship in Fremont. Ogan finished fourth in her weight class.

"When we focus on simple improvements throughout the season as individuals, focus more on doing better than last time, then the end result will be favorable. It may not be enough for a gold medal, but it will certainly be improvement," he said. "That's something you'll see hold true after powerlifting and after you graduate. I think there's kind of a neat life lesson in there."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

