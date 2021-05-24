Seniors salvage win after losses to North Platte

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Seniors picked up a win over Kearney Runza on Sunday and salvaged a victory for the weekend after dropping a doubleheader to North Platte FNBO in the opening games of the Legion season.

Early runs were a problem for the Seniors in all three matches. They allowed 10 total runs in three games, falling behind North Platte 3-0 in the first inning of both games on Saturday then trailed Kearney 2-0 on Sunday.

Cornerstone never recovered and lost the opener 3-0, fought back late in the back half but took another loss 11-7 then scored the final seven runs Sunday for an 11-3 win.

Graduations and other events left the Seniors with an irregular lineup full of left-handed players. Several had little experience at the top level, but coach Cody Schilling was encouraged by the effort overall.

Drew Loosveldt was 6 for 10 in the three games while driving in three runs and scoring two. Kaden Young was 4 for 12 with two RBIs. On the mound, Yurisky Rivera went five innings in the opener and was the tough-luck loser despite striking out 11 and walking just two.

Ryan Eickhoff picked up the win on Sunday with six innings of work, seven hits, three earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.