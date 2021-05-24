Seniors salvage win after losses to North Platte

The Columbus Cornerstone Insurance Seniors picked up a win over Kearney Runza on Sunday and salvaged a victory for the weekend after dropping a doubleheader to North Platte FNBO in the opening games of the Legion season.
Early runs were a problem for the Seniors in all three matches. They allowed 10 total runs in three games, falling behind North Platte 3-0 in the first inning of both games on Saturday then trailed Kearney 2-0 on Sunday.
Cornerstone never recovered and lost the opener 3-0, fought back late in the back half but took another loss 11-7 then scored the final seven runs Sunday for an 11-3 win.
Graduations and other events left the Seniors with an irregular lineup full of left-handed players. Several had little experience at the top level, but coach Cody Schilling was encouraged by the effort overall.
Drew Loosveldt was 6 for 10 in the three games while driving in three runs and scoring two. Kaden Young was 4 for 12 with two RBIs. On the mound, Yurisky Rivera went five innings in the opener and was the tough-luck loser despite striking out 11 and walking just two.
Ryan Eickhoff picked up the win on Sunday with six innings of work, seven hits, three earned runs, one walk and seven strikeouts.
"We've got guys gone and guys that aren't there, so it was kind of a mish-mash and a hodgepodge of putting something together that works," Schilling said. "We had kids playing out of position all weekend, and they stepped up and did a good job. I thought we played well in all three games."
CORNERSTONE 11, KEARNEY 3: Although Kearney added to the first-run troubles with a 2-0 lead, Cornerstone answered with three in the bottom of the second. Both teams traded runs in the third then Columbus exploded for four in the bottom of the fourth and added another in the sixth.
Cornerstone sent 10 the plate in the sixth, put together five hits and a walk. Eickhoff singled in one, Colin Flyr tripled in two, Young brought one in with a sac fly and Loosvelt doubled in two more.
NORTH PLATTE 11, CORNERSTONE 7: North Platte scored three in the first on two walks and two hits - one of them a double - and never trailed. The visitors scored six before Columbus answered with four in the fifth inning on three hits and a walk. Evan Bock's three-run home run was the big blast of the inning.
North Platte answered with four in the top of the sixth then held on late as Columbus scored three times in the bottom of the seventh.
NORTH PLATTE 3, CORNERSTONE 0: A double then a hit batter and back-to-back two-out doubles by North Platte in the first inning turned out to be all the offense North Platte would need. Columbus had seven hits, Loosveldt had two, but Cornerstone stranded eight men on base and went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
