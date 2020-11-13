Seven Discoverers earn All-HAC honors

Esch was second on the team with 19 receptions for 323 yards and four scores. He also had an interception, sent 13 of his 21 kickoffs to the end zone for a touchback, was 8 for 11 on PATs and 3 of 6 on field goals. Kobza had 17 catches for 242 yards, six touchdowns, led the team with 534 rush yards on 42 carries with five more touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Standley led CHS with 87 tackles, made 10 of those behind the line, had 1 and 1/2 sacks and recovered two fumbles.

On the volleyball court, Evans had 716 set assists in her second full year running the Columbus offense.

"Sadie is deserving of this honor as a leader for our team and just in her steady improvement as a player year after year," coach Jeri Otten said. "She ran a 5-1 system for us again with an increase in assists from the year prior, as well as more digs and service aces - definitely something you want to see for a senior returning to run your offense. On top of that, just a great kid to work with and overall person to be around."

Braun was in her third year of starting at shortstop and in the leadoff position in the order. She was tops on the roster in runs scored, average and total hits.