Seven Discoverers earn All-HAC honors

Seven Discoverer athletes earned All-Heartland Athletic Conference awards for the fall season - the first crop from Columbus High to garner such a distinction in the new league.
Football led the way with four selections while volleyball, softball and golf each had one.
Football honorees included linebacker Ernest Hausmann, wide receivers Trey Kobza and Garrett Esch and linebacker Blayze Standley. Starting senior setter Sadie Evans was awarded on the volleyball team, shortstop Tayler Braun represents the softball team on the list and Sarah Lasso picked up the award on the golf team.
"All four of those young men are very deserving," football coach Craig Williams said. "Joining the HAC has raised the bar in terms of what a team an individual has to accomplish to receive an all-conference award."
Hausmann, who's also fresh off of picking up a scholarship offer from Nebraska, was second on the team with 69 tackles, had six for loss, a quarterback sack, interception and three passes defended. As a receiver, he caught 34 balls for 447 yards and five touchdowns.
"Ernest made major impacts on both sides of the football. e was a special playmaker as a wide receiver and made highlight real catches all year," Williams said. "Defensively he played at a very high level and at times was dominate on that side of the ball."
Esch was second on the team with 19 receptions for 323 yards and four scores. He also had an interception, sent 13 of his 21 kickoffs to the end zone for a touchback, was 8 for 11 on PATs and 3 of 6 on field goals. Kobza had 17 catches for 242 yards, six touchdowns, led the team with 534 rush yards on 42 carries with five more touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Standley led CHS with 87 tackles, made 10 of those behind the line, had 1 and 1/2 sacks and recovered two fumbles.
On the volleyball court, Evans had 716 set assists in her second full year running the Columbus offense.
"Sadie is deserving of this honor as a leader for our team and just in her steady improvement as a player year after year," coach Jeri Otten said. "She ran a 5-1 system for us again with an increase in assists from the year prior, as well as more digs and service aces - definitely something you want to see for a senior returning to run your offense. On top of that, just a great kid to work with and overall person to be around."
Braun was in her third year of starting at shortstop and in the leadoff position in the order. She was tops on the roster in runs scored, average and total hits.
"She deserves it," coach Kelsey Newman said of the award. "She's that girl that goes hard every game, every practice and every play. We had a great exit meeting with her, and I'm really looking forward to her stepping into a senior leadership role and bringing her teammates with her."
Lasso qualified to the Class A state tournament and earned a medal in her first-ever trip to the event. She, Hausmann and Braun all return next season.
"Excited to have Sarah earn this honor," coach Anne Robertson said. "It validates the tremendous amount of time she put in over the summer and into the fall season. Her season scoring average was 87.2, down from 113.3. That doesn't happen without a commitment to practice and competing in the summer."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
