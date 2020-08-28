Seven-run sixth hands Lady Vikes road loss

Lakeview had five singles in the second but scored just one run and left the bases loaded. That tied it up after two errors and a single gave Centennial a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Broncos regained the lead on a triple and a single in the third. Scholl's one-out single to left scored two and gave the Lady Vikes a 3-2 lead through 3 and 1/2. An error with two on in the bottom half made it 3-3.

Centennial went up 4-3 on a double and a single in the bottom of the fifth then dug Lakeview a big hole the next inning when 11 hitters came to the plate.

Suddenly down six, the Lady Vikes started their final at bat with a single and a walk but one runner was cut down on the base paths, a line out made it two down, a walk loaded it up but a strikeout looking ended the game.

"We left too many girls on base," Reinhart said. "As soon as we can start putting together a complete, clean game on both sides of the ball we will be unstoppable."

Scholl was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, DeLancey was 3 for 4, Frenzen was also 3 for four with a run driven in and Paxton Lusche, Molly Frenzen and Sand all had multiple hits.

Scholl started and went 5 and 1/3 innings with 13 hits, 10 runs, only four earned, one walk and three strikeouts.