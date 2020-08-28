Seven-run sixth hands Lady Vikes road loss

Hopes for a third straight Lakeview softball win were dashed Thursday at Centennial when the Broncos exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning and took an 11-5 win over the Lady Vikes.
Lakeview led 5-4 at the time when Centennial pushed seven across on four hits, two errors and a walk.
The Lady Vikes had three hitters with three hits apiece but also left 12 runners on base. Though they were 8 for 15 with runners in scoring position they also had a runner caught stealing, hit into a double play and left the bases loaded three times.
"This one was a heartbreak. The score does not indicate how close it was at all," coach Jasey Reinhart said. "...Our girls showed a lot of heart, we just couldn't keep our hands high and put solid hits in play.
"Base running also killed us. Three times we ended an inning on a base running error. One time was unavoidable, but the other two were mental mistakes."
Lakeview took its last lead in the top of the sixth with an Abbie Scholl two-out RBI single up the middle then back-to-back singles by Ayshia DeLancey and Haley Frenzen. Scholl scored Lizzy Sand and tied it 4-4 following Sand's two-out single then stole base. Frenzen's single to center pushed Scholl across and made it 5-4. Hannah Allen walked in the next at bat but a strikeout left the bags full.
Lakeview had five singles in the second but scored just one run and left the bases loaded. That tied it up after two errors and a single gave Centennial a 1-0 lead in the first.
The Broncos regained the lead on a triple and a single in the third. Scholl's one-out single to left scored two and gave the Lady Vikes a 3-2 lead through 3 and 1/2. An error with two on in the bottom half made it 3-3.
Centennial went up 4-3 on a double and a single in the bottom of the fifth then dug Lakeview a big hole the next inning when 11 hitters came to the plate.
Suddenly down six, the Lady Vikes started their final at bat with a single and a walk but one runner was cut down on the base paths, a line out made it two down, a walk loaded it up but a strikeout looking ended the game.
"We left too many girls on base," Reinhart said. "As soon as we can start putting together a complete, clean game on both sides of the ball we will be unstoppable."
Scholl was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, DeLancey was 3 for 4, Frenzen was also 3 for four with a run driven in and Paxton Lusche, Molly Frenzen and Sand all had multiple hits.
Scholl started and went 5 and 1/3 innings with 13 hits, 10 runs, only four earned, one walk and three strikeouts.
Lakeview dropped to 2-3 with the loss. The Lady Vikes return to the diamond Tuesday at home against Central City.
"On the bright side, we made a couple nice plays," Reinhart said. "Hannah Allen made a bang bang play and picked a girl off at first after she rounded the bag on a single. Also, Kiona Maxwell made a nice fake throw play to get the runner to run out of the base paths creating an out."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!