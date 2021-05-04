Seven Shamrocks score in boys win over Seward

For a team that has struggled at the start of matches, Monday was the perfect scenario for Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer to begin exorcising some of those demons.

The Shamrocks may have chased some away in a 10-0 win over Seward that included seven goals in the first half and goals by seven different players

Scotus gave up the first goal in each of the previous two games leading into the first round of the subdistrict tournament against 0-13 Seward. The Shamrocks have allowed the first one in the back of the net in nine of 15 matches and only won three of those.

There was no need for a comeback on Monday when senior Ross Thorson put Scotus up 1-0 just six minutes in. Scotus led 3-0 before the match was 20 minutes old and hopes to have built some momentum for a rematch with Schuyler in the subdistrict final.

"It's pretty nice when everyone gets to contribute to a win," Thorson said. Other players who don't usually get to play too many minutes or don't get to score, when they get some goals, that's big for us."

Thorson the first and the third goal of the afternoon. Chance Bailey scored the second and fourth. Matt Dolezal had the fifth and eighth. Carter Filipi, Frank Fehringer, Evan Kiene and Bryce Follette each had single goals.