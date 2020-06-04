Several factors to consider when adding girls wrestling, bowling

The sanctioning given two weeks ago by the NSAA for bowling seems like an obvious fit in Columbus. So too does the approval for girls wrestling as an emerging sport.
Yet, while both are traditional activities with a history of local success, bowling is the more likely of the two to be part of the Columbus High athletic department in the near future. Girls wrestling faces more hurdles due to logistics and participation.
Bowling already has a club system and unified team in place. Girls wrestling had one interested student last year who ultimately decided to forego the opportunity due to the lack of other female wrestlers.
Columbus has a handful of girls youth wrestlers in the kindergarten and first and second-grade age levels but none above that near high-school age. Lakeview has some in the junior high ranks. Scotus Central Catholic didn't report any female interest.
The NSAA Board of Directors and Representative Assembly met on May 21 to consider both activities.
In the same time frame, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the relaxing of certain health guidelines and the opening of high school weight rooms. While bowling and girls wresting were exciting developments, few ADs have had a chance to dig much into the matter due to planning for summertime conditioning as related to the governor's restrictions.
Thus, while bowling and girls wrestling are obvious fits, they're unlikely to be offered in Columbus next year, and wrestling will require more planning and more participation to get off the ground.
"We are in no way ready to move quickly on (girls wrestling) because we probably don’t have enough room in our wrestling facility for both boys and girls at the same time," Columbus High Activities Director Tim Kwapnioski said. "We would have to look at some type of an altered practice schedule to get all the kids in."
Columbus High varsity wrestling had more than 40 boys in the program for 2019/20.
Were there to be an increase in interest among girls, it's unlikely the wrestling room would be large enough to facilitate coed practices. And, according to NSAA bylaws, that would be a violation. Boys and girls are not allowed to practice together in other sanctioned sports, leaving the development of girls wrestling in a precarious position of adhering to the bylaws while finding enough practice partners to make it a legitimate training session.
Were girls wrestling a sanctioned sport, would girls be allowed in the practice room with boys in a scenario where a school has only one or two participants? Right now, that would be a bylaws violation. It was also a major reason why full sanctioning fell short of the 60% threshold by three votes. Part of the proposal was to allow coed practice due to potential participation shortfalls.
As an emerging sport, girls can continue to compete at the few girls-only events on the schedule while also competing and practicing with the boys.
At Columbus High, it likely means hiring another coach and finding more assistants to run the program. It might also require a co-op with Scotus and Lakeview to ensure enough numbers exist to bring the program to life and maintain it.
But, those sorts of conversations appear far off. Kwapnioski first has to survey the student body. That's a difficult proposition in the summer.
"Right now, with everything going on, and kids out of school, when you send surveys out you don’t get great responses because kids aren’t checking their email," he said.
That makes inaugurating bowling also difficult. Though the interest is clearly there, many questions remain, including starting another co-op and if a JV/Varsity system would be in place.
"The recommendation is taking a year and then using this next year to kind of get things organized," Kwapnioski said. "For us, I think it will be, let’s get back into a routine and then figure that out."
As of 2018 numbers reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, roughly 900 students participated in bowling and 88% of those were not part of another sport.
The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association hosted a state meet in February and welcomed 115 female wrestlers from 37 schools to the event.
The most well-represented of local schools was Schuyler which crowned two state champions.
As an emerging sport, girls wrestling is in a three-year window where it can gain full sanctioning at any time. That would immediately establish a state tournament, except in the first of those three years.
All three city coaches are in favor of girls wrestling.
On the administrative side, like Kwapnioski, Merlin Lahm at Scotus and Jake Shadley at Lakeview have had coronavirus adjustment planning to consider ahead of potentially starting or co-oping new programs.
"Scotus has not formulated a plan for either sport at this time," Lahm said.
Lakeview has had bowlers on recent Columbus club teams and has the most female interest in wrestling among girls nearing high school. Regardless, the Vikings are similarly nowhere near a decision at this point.
"I would think that we would not be adding a girls team anytime in the near future," Shadley said. "No discussion about bowling. We have had some kids in the past bowl on the Columbus club team but we haven't had any for a few years. It's hard to say where this will go."
A co-op for both sports sounds like the obvious answer. Timing though has put a hold on everything.
"It’s a little bit premature, but those are things we’ll have to take into consideration," Kwapnioski said. "Maybe that’s one of those things where, if one of the schools in the community wants to do that, we have a co-op with the other schools."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!