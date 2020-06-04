Several factors to consider when adding girls wrestling, bowling

Thus, while bowling and girls wrestling are obvious fits, they're unlikely to be offered in Columbus next year, and wrestling will require more planning and more participation to get off the ground.

"We are in no way ready to move quickly on (girls wrestling) because we probably don’t have enough room in our wrestling facility for both boys and girls at the same time," Columbus High Activities Director Tim Kwapnioski said. "We would have to look at some type of an altered practice schedule to get all the kids in."

Columbus High varsity wrestling had more than 40 boys in the program for 2019/20.

Were there to be an increase in interest among girls, it's unlikely the wrestling room would be large enough to facilitate coed practices. And, according to NSAA bylaws, that would be a violation. Boys and girls are not allowed to practice together in other sanctioned sports, leaving the development of girls wrestling in a precarious position of adhering to the bylaws while finding enough practice partners to make it a legitimate training session.