Shamrock boys edge Monarchs in first tournament
  Updated
Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks

Aquinas Catholic had the top two golfers but Scotus Central Catholic had more consistency in the lineup and took a tournament title in its first action of the season March 30 in David City in the 2021 Aquinas Invite.

Aquinas golfers finished first and second in the top 10 individual standings and shot a combined 154. Tylen Jakub led the way with a 6-over 74 while Jaylin Jakub carded a round of 80.

Scotus' Seth Vun Cannon put together an 82 while Nicklaus Fleming and Patrick Arndt shot 83 and Nolan Fleming carded an 88. Four members in the top 10 earned Scotus a 336 stroke total. Aquinas' third and fourth best scores were in the 90s, allowing SCC to squeak past by two shots.

VunCannon shot 41 on both the front and the back. He had four pars, three bogeys and two doubles his first time around the nine-hole course, started the second trip with a triple but then parred the next three and got back on track.

Nicklaus Fleming put together a 42-41 in his round and had a birdie on eight. Arndt shot 38 then 45. Nolan Fleming went 41 then 47.

Scotus senior Josh Faust, though he was golfing as part of the junior varsity squad, made the top 10 with a round of 89.

David City was third at 349, Twin River put together a 429 for fourth and Clarkson/Leigh was fifth at 430.

Twin River scores included Aiden Cuba with a 102, Keaton Zarek shooting 105, Braden Ternus carding 110 and Jed Jones hitting 112.

Scotus JV scores following Faust were Evan Ruskamp with a 96, Kade Wiese with a 99 and Payton Schroeder with a 116.

Scotus will compete again in a tournament on Thursday in Lincoln at Pioneer Golf Course. Twin River hits the course again Tuesday at another tournament in Elkhorn.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

