Shamrock girls win state tourney rematch

It wasn't so much payback as it was another step in the process.

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central eliminated the Scotus Central Catholic girls from state last spring in a shootout that left the Shamrocks crumbled on the midfield grass at Morrison Stadium.

Eleven months later, Libbie Brezenski and SCC earned revenge. Her goal in the 75th minute provided the insurance for a 2-0 win and earned some redemption for missed chances and two yellow cards last year in Omaha.

But start to finish, it was an uneven performance from Scotus due partly to the quality of LLRC and partly to youth and inexperience. The Shamrocks have enough newcomers in both the lineup and at new positions that payback and revenge were the least of Scotus' concerns.

Following three straight wins and what coach Kristie Brezenski called the most complete performance of the year in a 1-0 win at Blair on March 31, Tuesday was perhaps a step back. Regardless, Scotus will take it and move on, encouraged that the 'Rocks found a way while battling inconsistency.

"They're playing hard, and that's all we can ask for right now," coach Brezenski said. "We've just got to connect our passes, and our first touches were just horrendous. But even with all our mistakes, and how much better we can get, we're winning the games."

Scotus had the aid of a blustery wind in the first half but almost squandered the chance. The attack generated eight shots and five on goal, none of which were much of a threat until Emma Brezenski's steal and rocket shot in the 32nd minute.

Lutheran learned the hard way early on that goal kicks down the field left the defense susceptible to giveaways right on the doorstep. The Warriors adjusted and began sending free kicks horizontal to a defender in the hopes to advance quickly up the wings.

That was the idea right before Brezenski made a play, but some indecision crept in. After a delay on the goal kick, the pass was sent wide then forward to the middle of the field as Scotus forwards closed in. Brezenski pounced and stole possession away just a few steps outside the penalty are and whistled the shot to the near post for a 1-0 lead.

"I just saw the ball squirt out and I thought, 'We've got the wind. Why not just rip it?'" Emma said. "I didn't think it was going to go in but it did."

Playing into the wind in the second half while still dealing with erratic passing and possession meant Scotus could never quite pull away. But in the defensive zone senior Kate Maguire and her back line mates kept LLRC at a distance.

The Warriors best chance came in the 59th minute on a chip shot across the goal to the far post. It might have been sent wide. Rather than risk it, Faith Weber dove to make the catch. She made three saves in the second half though the other two were easy catches on lobs from distance.

Weber and the 'Rocks were finally able to exhale when Libbie Brezenski made the type of play Scotus fans became familiar with last season. The junior headed a shot out of the air forward and tracked it down in a one-on-one race just past midfield. She regained possession on the run, dribbled into the box then hesitated and went around Lutheran goalkeeper Sophie Wohlgemuth as she came forward and charged the ball.

Brezenski calmly tapped it to her left to a wide-open cage and sealed the win.

"It was big," Libbie said. "I promised myself after last year when I had that missed touch on a one-on-one that I wasn't going to miss again against (LLRC). I finally got to put one in."

Emma leads the team with nine goals on the season and five assists. Libbie has four and two helpers but has points in four of the last five and all four goals in four of the last five.

The Shamrocks improved to 5-2 and face 1-4 Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday on the road. Scotus then heads to Sioux City on Saturday for a doubleheader that includes Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Van Meter.

Scotus is listed No. 5 in the latest Journal Star ratings and has risen to fifth in the Class B wildcard standings.

"I think it feels really good for everybody," Emma said. "We're taking those steps forward, which is really nice. It's good that it's finally showing."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.