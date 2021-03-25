Shamrock lifters third at state

Senior Kade Wiese led Scotus Central Catholic powerlifting results in a pair of state meets over the past three weekends. Wiese was named the boys Best Lifter at the Class B state meet among the heavier weights on March 6 at Peru State when he set a state squat record of 615 pounds in the 242-pound weight class.

This past weekend at Midland in the all class state meet, Wiese won gold in the 550-pound raw squat and 500-pound raw deadlift. Eight Shamrocks won medals at the Class B meet while three more found the podium in the all class event.

"Heading into this season I was worried that all our meets would be canceled due to COVID, so I feel very fortunate that Peru State and Midland were able to host these state meets," Scotus coach Tom Woodward said. "With fewer meets, I knew there would be better competition and more lifters, which really excited me personally. I was brought up with an "iron sharpens iron" mentality. The team and the kids bought in and performed very well at both state meets that included about 200 lifters. Midland was on a whole other level for how well it was run and the quality of competitors and judging. The kids just loved the high-level atmosphere."