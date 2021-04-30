Shamrocks fight back after surrendering early goal

Scotus Central Catholic boys soccer gave up another early goal but finished the season with a fifth win in a row after scoring the next two in a 2-1 home victory Thursday over Elkhorn North.

Scotus trailed 1-0 two days earlier at Hastings but now has three wins in games that it has faced a deficit. SCC also won at Kearney Catholic on April 13 in a shootout after the Stars scored the lone goal in the first half.

That's quite the turnaround from earlier in the year when Scotus was 0-4 when falling behind. But while comebacks have been encouraging lately, the Shamrocks are still 3-6 when playing from behind. Coach P.J. Miller said better starts will be necessary once the postseason arrives on Monday.

"We're trying to get out of (slow starts). We always seem to spot the other team the first goal, and we're trying to get away from it," Miller said. "Sometimes we go through warmups lackadaisical, and we always tell them you play like you practice. When you go through the motions, that's what happens. They're better than that, and they know they're better than that."

Elkhorn North found the back of the net first when the Scotus defense was caught too far up field. The Wolves beat the defense on a run up the wing and put a shot past keeper Josh Bixenmann.