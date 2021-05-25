Shamrocks lead by six in Kearney

Scotus Central Catholic hopes for the first boys state golf title in 40 years were alive and well Tuesday when the team walked off the grounds of Kearney Country Club.

Led by the Fleming brothers in the top 10, Scotus shot a team total of 335 and has a six-stroke edge on Aquinas Catholic for the Class C team state title.Nicklaus Fleming is in seventh and Nolan Fleming is tied for eighth, making SCC one of just two teams with two members in the top 15. Neumann has a player in 13th and another tied for 14th.

Although the total is about 15 shots higher than what Scotus had planned on, it was a tough day overall for most players in some of the warmest, driest conditions of the spring. That being the case, if the Shamrocks can maintain the type of consistency they've shown all season, coach Tyler Swanson is optimistic about the boys' chances of raising a trophy on Wednesday.

"I liked how we grinded through our round. Conditions, and the way the course played today, it felt like you weren't playing very well. Every single kid felt like they probably weren't playing very great. It was a tough day out there today," Swanson said. "...Today was one of those days where you're trying to survive. We did a pretty good job of that."