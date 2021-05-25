Shamrocks lead by six in Kearney

Scotus Central Catholic hopes for the first boys state golf title in 40 years were alive and well Tuesday when the team walked off the grounds of Kearney Country Club.
Led by the Fleming brothers in the top 10, Scotus shot a team total of 335 and has a six-stroke edge on Aquinas Catholic for the Class C team state title.Nicklaus Fleming is in seventh and Nolan Fleming is tied for eighth, making SCC one of just two teams with two members in the top 15. Neumann has a player in 13th and another tied for 14th.
Although the total is about 15 shots higher than what Scotus had planned on, it was a tough day overall for most players in some of the warmest, driest conditions of the spring. That being the case, if the Shamrocks can maintain the type of consistency they've shown all season, coach Tyler Swanson is optimistic about the boys' chances of raising a trophy on Wednesday.
"I liked how we grinded through our round. Conditions, and the way the course played today, it felt like you weren't playing very well. Every single kid felt like they probably weren't playing very great. It was a tough day out there today," Swanson said. "...Today was one of those days where you're trying to survive. We did a pretty good job of that."
Nicklaus Fleming shot 39-40 while Nolan totaled 41-39. Nick had three bogeys in the first five holes. Nolan had two doubles in the first five. But after those early struggles, they eventually adjusted and settled down. Nick had eight bogeys and 10 pars while Nolan scored six bogeys, two doubles and a birdie.
Patrick Arndt shot 41-46 for an 87. Seth VunCannon had a 48 then a 49 for an 89. Josh Faust shot a pair of 51s for a 102 total.
"Based on consistency, and the fact that that was the third time we've played the course this week, the guys should play better," Swanson said. "That was (Arndt's and Vuncannon's) worst scores of those three rounds. Pat is going to shoot in the low 80s, he's done that all week. Seth could shoot 79 tomorrow. My goal for us is just to improve by two or three strokes per guy."
Rockney Peck of Wisner-Pilger leads the tournament after a first-round 1-over 72. He's two shots up on Aquinas' Jaylin Jakub for the gold medal. The Monarchs also find themselves in position for a team title thanks to rounds that include 85 by Tylen Jakub, 86 from Noah Scott and 96 by Bradly Daro.
"We just have to be smart, play consistent and play within ourselves tomorrow," Swanson said. "There were a couple of outliers there for scores today for guys at the top. Most guys shot 79 to 89 that normally golf in the 70s. It was just a little harder today than people thought it was going to be initially."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.