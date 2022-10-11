Shamrocks place third at state, Arndt claims fourth-place medal

Scotus Central Catholic improved their scores Tuesday in the final round of the NSAA Class C Girls Golf Championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

However, the deficit to catch the top two teams, Broken Bow and Minden, was too great as the Shamrocks finished in third place with a team score of 749.

Broken Bow captured its third straight state title shooting a 688. Minden earned the state runner-up trophy carding a 726.

"We saw Broken Bow and Minden earlier in the season at GICC and they beat us. We knew those would be the two teams at state to beat there. They're loaded. We knew it would be tough to beat them. We gave them too much of an advantage (yesterday), both teams," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "I thought if we played lights out today, we might be able to catch Minden but we'll take third place. There's 65 schools or whatever in Class C who would gladly take third place in the state. We worked hard. We didn't give up. We tried real hard to maintain and try to get as close as we could, but didn't get it done."

Cecilia Arndt followed up last year's state title with a fourth-place medal. After shooting an 83 on Monday, Arndt shaved four strokes to post a final-round 79.

"I think it's pretty good," Arndt said. "I didn't play quite as well as I wanted to, but I think I still did pretty good and I got fourth."

Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove won the gold medal with a 1-under 143, tied for the sixth-lowest 36-hole score ever shot at a state tournament.

"I'm really proud of Olivia (Lovegrove) for winning," Arndt said. "I think that she really deserves it too. I just didn't have my best days, but there's always next year."

In her final state tournament, Kaelyn Dierman tied for 25th shooting a 187. Her day two score was three strokes better than Monday. Fellow senior Ella Nahorny posted a 207 in her second state appearance. Niedbalski described the impact the two had on the program.

"They've been good senior leaders. They come to practice. They've struggled off and on throughout the season. Ella (Nahorny) had a tough time at the beginning of the season, but then brought her scores down and came around a bit," she said. "Kaelyn (Dierman) improved (today). I'm just proud of our seniors. They didn't quit on us. They inspired the other girls to keep playing and working. We had great team support all season long."

Quinn VunCannon completed the two-day state tournament with a 195, good for 37th. Kiya Taylor placed 58th with a mark of 209. As a sophomore and a freshman, respectively, Niedbalski is excited to see what the future holds for them.

"Quinn (VunCannon) and Kiya (Taylor), this is what it's all about. This is what we've been telling you all year long. Both of them didn't decide until late in the year to come out for golf this year and I said you're going to have from now and until the season begins next year," Niedbalski said. "If the weather stays favorable, pick up those clubs and keep playing. You have to play competitively over the summer months. You can't just pick up the sticks the first week of August and expect to go out and have an awesome season."

Arndt said she was really proud of the team for stepping up and rising to the challenge as the Shamrocks finished the season with six tournament wins. They won the Centennial Conference and district meets with three newcomers this year.

"It's been a great season. I can't complain. How many times you win meets and duals and triangulars. It's awesome to keep winning," Niedbalski said. "I said we would like to ride this train all the way through state, but it didn't happen this year. We'll take third place. It was a great season. I got a great group of girls and I have a great group coming back."