Shamrocks raise third straight golf trophy

Scotus Central Catholic boys golf posted three rounds in the 70s and won the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusader Invitational by 20 shots on Tuesday in Indianhead Golf Course in Grand Island.

Overall, Scotus had all four of its scoring players inside the top seven and won their third tournament in a row and fourth of the season.

Seth VunCannon led the way on a round of 76, three shots back of the winner, Ethan Shaw of Aurora. VunCannon put together a 39 on the front nine and 37 on the back. His round included an eagle, two birdies, eight pars, six bogeys and a double bogey.

Nolan Fleming was one shot back with a 5-over 77. He put together a round with two birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey. Nicklaus Fleming was one shot back of his brother on a 6-over 78 that included an eagle, two birdies, six bogeys and two double bogeys and earned him fifth place. Patrick Arndt was seventh with an 8-over on a round that included three birdies, six bogeys, one double and one triple.

Josh Faust rounded out the varsity scoring with a 96. Aurora was in third on a total of 331, GICC took third on a score of 338, Grand Island Northwest took fourth on a total of 342 and Hastings Saint Cecilia was fifth at 368.