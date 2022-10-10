Shamrocks third, Lasso fifth after day one at state golf

Monday was the first day of the NSAA Girls Golf Championships across the state. Scotus Central Catholic, the reigning runner-up in Class C, took the course at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

After 18 holes, the Shamrocks are in third place with a team score of 379. Broken Bow, the reigning state champion, leads the pack of 15 teams scoring a 348. Minden is second with a 379.

"We didn't play our best golf (today). I think some of them had a few nerves to start, but then we settled down a bit," Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said. "Things went haywire. I don't think we gave it our best effort."

Niedbalski said Scotus struggled on the back nines as three of its five golfers shot worse on the back nine.

"I think a lot of it was mental. They would get down on themselves for having a bad hole and couldn't rebound," Niedbalski said. "I thought we had some good scores after the first nine and then we turned it around in the back and missed some putts we probably should've sank. We would have one or two good shots and then we couldn't finish the hole in regulation. Just out of character for us."

Cecilia Arndt carded an 83, good for fourth place overall as she looks to repeat as the individual state champion. Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove is the leader in the clubhouse with a 2-under 70. She was the only golfer to shoot below par and enters Tuesday with a nine-stroke lead.

"Cece (Arndt) struggled. She was a little out of sorts. A little out of character," Niedbalski said. "It wasn't that she wasn't working hard at it, it's just things weren't dropping. She had some bad bounces, but the last two holes she went par-par."

Kaelyn Dierman, who battled illness at last week's district meet, posted the second-lowest score on Scotus with a 95. The senior is currently tied for 27th and six strokes back of a medal position.

Quinn VunCannon and Kiya Taylor competed in their first state tournaments. VunCannon shot a 97, which placed her in a tie for 34th. Taylor's tied for 55th with a mark of 104.

Ella Nahorny, in her second state tournament appearance and first in two years, is tied for 62nd with a score of 106.

Niedbalski is looking forward to the team getting another shot in round two Tuesday. Taylor will tee off first at 9:18 a.m. following by Nahorny and VunCannon at 9:36 a.m.

Dierman will be the second-to-last Shamrock to tee off on Tuesday at 10:03 a.m. and Arndt is in the second-to-last group of the day at 11:15 a.m.

"They're all familiar with the course. They've played it many, many times," Niedbalski said. "Just realizing that I left a lot of strokes out there (today) that hopefully (tomorrow) I won't and we can have a better round (tomorrow)."

Discoverers

Columbus High competed Monday at Norfolk Country Club in the NSAA Class A Girls Golf Championship.

The Discoverers, who entered the tournament as the 11-seed, exceeded expectations on day one with an eighth-place score of 375. Millard North recorded the lowest team score of 325. It leads Lincoln Southwest by one stroke.

"We were very happy with how the day went. Sarah's (Lasso) round was very workmanlike. It's kind of right where she's at," Discoverers head coach Anne Robertson said. "You can't win it on the first day, but you can sure play yourself out of it. Sarah's in a good position. For four of them, let's gain experience and have some fun at the same time."

This week will mark the fourth and fifth times Columbus has competed at Norfolk Country Club. The experience of playing on the course, Robertson said, was beneficial on Monday.

"They know how the holes are. It's just sometimes Norfolk put those hole locations in some pretty challenging spots," Robertson said. "If you're not minding what you're doing, they can run by pretty far and then you're kind of struggling coming back with the two-putt and then probably ending up with a three-putt. They know the course. It's just sometimes where those hole locations can be a bit tricky."

Sarah Lasso, who tied for sixth last year, ended Monday in a tie for fifth with an 80. The senior is eight strokes back of Lincoln Pius X senior Nicole Kolbas, who shot an even-par 72.

"She (Lasso) made some great putts for par and then I think she maybe had two or three three-putts," Robertson said. "Some great shots, but little mistakes here and there that cost her shots here and there. Wouldn't be surprised is she can break that 80 benchmark (tomorrow)."

Competing in her first-ever state tournament, freshman Molly Goc is tied for 25th with a 90. It was the third-lowest score recorded by a freshman in the field. Goc enters Tuesday seven shots back of a medal position.

"If she can continue to keep going and maybe get close to an 87, 86, throw that in there and we'll see where she's at when it's all set and done," Robertson said. "You just never know."

The biggest improvement on the Discoverers was Jersey Odgaard. The sophomore posted the third-lowest score on the team Monday with a 100 after a district meet last week.

"It's a relief for her (Odgaard) because she has such an athletic swing and just to see her go through the struggles she had these last few weeks," Roberton said. "She's worked very hard to bring it back. I'm very relieved for her because she's got lots of potential."

Anna Massman and Elizabeth Mowrey recorded a 105 and a 125, respectively. Robertson said she hopes the team enters with the same mentality Tuesday as it showed on Monday.

Mowrey will tee off Tuesday at 10:20 a.m with Massman beginning play at 10:30. Odgaard and Goc start round two at 10:40 and 10:50 a.m., respectively. Lasso will be in the final group of the day at 11 a.m.

"Let's truly let's go have fun and celebrate the season and just swing away. That's what they're doing. Sarah (Lasso) wants to leave with a medal and the higher the place, the better," she said. "I think for Jersey (Odgaard), for Anna (Massman), for Liz (Mowrey) and even for Molly (Goc), just go out and swing away and we'll see what happens."

Lakeview

Lady Vike seniors Hannah Kitt and Grace Berkeland made the trek west for the Class B Girls Golf Championship at Monument Shadow Golf Course in Gering.

After getting a practice round in on Sunday, Kitt and Berkeland competed in their first state tournament as seniors.

"I was very pleased with how they did (today) since this is their first time at state and their first time playing in something big like this," Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said. "I was very proud of them. They were not real happy with their scores, but they'll do much better (tomorrow) now that they've seen the whole course."

Both players had to navigate fast greens. Harrison said it's not the fastest greens she's seen at a state tournament, but it took time for both players to adjust.

"The main problem with the course is those greens are just like ice skating ponds," Harrison said. "They rolled them both this morning twice, so that made things very difficult. That's where those strokes come from was from the putting."

Kitt entered Tuesday tied for 22nd carding a 91, recovering after a tough fourth hole where she posted a 10. She finished the round with five pars and two birdies and is four strokes back of a medal position.

"Her long balls were really good. If she had a couple of bad holes, she bounced back from those," Harrison said. "She can make those up (four-stroke deficit) in no time. If she can just figure out that putting. They're hard greens in the first place, but to have them that fast is just something else."

Berkeland tied for 49th after the first round Monday with a score of 109. She parred the 11th hole.

"She (Berkeland) hit some nice long balls. She struggled a little bit with putting," Harrison said. "She showed me a lot of mature stuff and good golfing. She was 55-54 and that's pretty good for Grace (Berkeland)."

Harrison said the key for Kitt and Berkeland is to straighten out their putting heading into round two Tuesday at 10:40 a.m. Central time.

"They both hit the ball long and tremendously well," Harrison said. "That's what they have to pay attention to, those greens."