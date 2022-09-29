Shamrocks win home invite in final tune-up before districts

Scotus Central Catholic girls golf won its home invite Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course in the team's final tournament before districts.

The Shamrocks posted a team score of 363, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic by 15 strokes. Cecilia Arndt won individual gold with a mark of 76. The junior shot a 38 on both the front and back nines.

Arndt enters the postseason with six gold medals and three silver medals. The junior said the biggest improvement this year has been her accuracy, putting and chipping.

"I've been playing really well," Arndt said. "I've improved a lot since last year and I've been working real hard."

In her final competitive tournament at Quail Run, senior Kaelyn Dierman claimed bronze with a score of 85. Quinn VunCannon and Ella Nahorny also took home medals. VunCannon placed ninth with a 101. Nahorny shot a 105 for 13th place.

Scotus head coach Tanya Niedbalski said the team's been hovering around 370 and 375 and she was hoping the Shamrocks would get underneath that.

"We're still trying to take a few strokes off. We've seen Broken Bow and we've heard about Broken Bow, so we know what they can shoot," Niedbalski said. "If we can make it to state, they'll be the team to beat. We still have two weeks if we can make it to state."

Arndt said it was great to have all the seniors play the course one last time.

"It's really great to win our home invite and to be able to end the season with this," she said.

Scotus ended the year with its fifth tournament win of the season and second in a row after winning the Centennial Conference title on Saturday. Niedbalski said the season has gone as expected.

"We know that there's still room. Each of them can drop a few strokes. We've kind of flip-flopped our No. 5 and we got a freshman playing No. 5 now," she said. "We'll see what happens. We'll reevaluate and see who we're going to play at districts and what happens at districts."

Next up for the Shamrocks is the Class C-2 district tournament at Oakland Golf Club in Oakland. They'll look to finish in the top three of the 15-team tournament and qualify as a team for the state tournament for the 11th straight year.

Niedbalski said the team had the chance to play the course on Tuesday and liked the scores she saw.

"We just play our game. Just play relaxed. It's you against the golf course. Yes, you're playing with other people, but they're there to keep you company. It's you against the golf course," she said. "We get to districts, they know what the course is like. We get through districts, we get to state, they know what the state course is like. We're just going to take it one practice day at a time, one district, hopefully we're one of the top three teams and we make it to the state tournament."

Kitt, Henke earn medals

Lakeview senior Hannah Kitt posted the lowest score on the Lady Vikes, claiming a sixth-place medal in her final tournament at Quail Run. Joining her in collecting a medal was Tatiana Henke. She earned a 14th-place medal with a score of 103.

Lakeview finished fourth with a score of 416. Evie Hatcher carded a 106, Grace Berkeland finished with a 111 and Ali Mueller completed the round with a 113.

"It wasn't one of our best efforts and the scoring proved that. We did get some medals, but could have had a lot higher places," Lady Vikes head coach Sandy Harrison said. "We just need to put our head down and go after it. Two more weeks. That's all it is."

Harrison, who's been coaching Kitt her entire high school career, was happy to see Kitt medal in her final competitive meet at Quail Run.

"Hannah's (Kitt) been a really good golfer the whole time. She does pressure herself a lot. I just wished she could not do that, but sometimes that's just built in people. I've been very proud of her. She's been the No. 1 golfer for quite a while and I'm glad to see her through her senior year."

Kitt said it wasn't her best performance, adding that she had a lot on her mind.

"I think I have been playing really good this season," Kitt said. "Just wasn't my best meet. I'm really nervous going into conference and districts, but I know if I get my mental game good, I can do well."

After completing her final round at Quail Run, Kitt said she's sad that it's over. Her favorite memories was playing with Arndt.

"Just playing with Cecilia (Arndt) a lot. I love her. I love playing with her," Kitt said. "She's always super kind and encouraging and playing for my pros one last time and my coach of course."

The senior said she's been a lot more confident this season. She said she hopes to carry that mindset heading into the next two invites.

"Just have the confidence and I know I can do it because I've done it before," Kitt said. "I've had the scores that will need to get me there before."

Lakeview will compete in Friday's Central Conference Tournament at Jackrabbit Golf Course in Grand Island. The Lady Vikes will then return to the same course Tuesday for the Class B-3 district tournament.

Harrison said she would like the players to relieve some of the pressure they're putting on themselves and transfer that over to her.

"A lot of them have other things on their minds and I understand there's a lot of stuff going on at school and out of school and everything else," Harrison said. "I think they've been pretty devoted for golf, but now they need to step that up a bit."

Boone Central

The Cardinals placed third as a team and had two golfers medal. Taylor Beierman took home fourth after shooting a 93. Emmah Benson placed 15th with a score of 103.

Boone Central shot a 412 as a team. Kaylee Krohn and Cassidy Maricle ended with a 108 each and Britney Naber finished the round with a 124.

The Cardinals will join Scotus in Oakland on Tuesday for the district tournament.