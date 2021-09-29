 Skip to main content
Shamrocks win team trophy, Arndt wins gold medal at Scotus Invite
Shamrocks win team trophy, Arndt wins gold medal at Scotus Invite

  • Updated
Cecilia Arndt

Scotus golfer Cecilia Arndt holds her two gold medals after winning the Scotus Invite Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

Scotus Central Catholic won the Scotus Invite Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The tournament was reduced to nine holes due to inclement weather.

Scotus' Cecilia Arndt won a two-hole playoff to win the individual gold medal. She defeated Grand Island Central Catholic's Angela Messere after both finished with a score of 38.

"It was pretty good," Arndt said. "I started off a little rough, but then I pulled it back together after the rain delay and everything."

2021 Scotus golf wins Scotus Invite

Halle Langan (left), Abee Hutchinson, Alaina Dierman, Cecilia Arndt, Kaelyn Dierman and Avery Dierman pose with their medals and trophy after winning the Scotus Invite Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus.

The Shamrocks won the team title with a score of 171 as they edged out the Crusaders by four strokes. Alaina Dierman posted a 41, Kaelyn Dierman scored a 42, Abee Hutchinson had a 50 and Avery Dierman completed the round with a 56.

"I think we did really well," Arndt said. "At our home course, we obviously can shoot a lot better than we can at  course we don't know, so I think we all did really well.

Wednesday's event was the final one of the regular season as Scotus will compete at districts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Golf Club.

Arndt is confident of the team's potential at districts.

"I think that we can win it," she said. "I think we can do really well."

Arndt reflects on winning the Scotus Invite, her team's success and the Shamrocks' expectations heading into districts.

Boone Central also competed at the Scotus Invite and finished third with a score of 208.

Taylor Bierman and Emmah Benson claimed medals for the Cardinals with eighth and ninth-place finishes, respectively. Bierman shot a 47 and Benson scored a 48.

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

