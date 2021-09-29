Shamrocks win team trophy, Arndt wins gold medal at Scotus Invite

Scotus Central Catholic won the Scotus Invite Wednesday at Quail Run Golf Course in Columbus. The tournament was reduced to nine holes due to inclement weather.

Scotus' Cecilia Arndt won a two-hole playoff to win the individual gold medal. She defeated Grand Island Central Catholic's Angela Messere after both finished with a score of 38.

"It was pretty good," Arndt said. "I started off a little rough, but then I pulled it back together after the rain delay and everything."

The Shamrocks won the team title with a score of 171 as they edged out the Crusaders by four strokes. Alaina Dierman posted a 41, Kaelyn Dierman scored a 42, Abee Hutchinson had a 50 and Avery Dierman completed the round with a 56.

"I think we did really well," Arndt said. "At our home course, we obviously can shoot a lot better than we can at course we don't know, so I think we all did really well.

Wednesday's event was the final one of the regular season as Scotus will compete at districts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Oakland Golf Club.

Arndt is confident of the team's potential at districts.

"I think that we can win it," she said. "I think we can do really well."