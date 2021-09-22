Shamrocks win two invites, Lakeview's Kitt third at Boone Central

Arndt finished with the lowest score of the day with an 84. Kaelyn Dierman claimed silver with an 87. Alaina and Avery finished tied for sixth with a 97 and Langan's 102 earned her 17th place.

Niedbalski said it was exciting to watch the players compete and see their confidence level improve. She added that they are playing more with team success in mind.

"The girls are realizing that if one member is struggling someone else has to step up, and they have shown their coaches in the last two meets," Niedbalski said.

Niedbalski said the Shamrocks need to be a little more aggressive in their play.

"Sometimes we play it too safe not wanting to make a mistake," she said.

Lakeview finished seventh in the final team leaderboard with a score of 441. The Vikings were led by Kitt's third-place finish as she shot a 92. Kitt scored a 48 on the front nine and a 44 on the back nine.

Grace Berkeland completed the round tied for 25th with a score of 110. Ella Divis was five strokes behind Berkeland to finish tied for 29th.

Ali Mueller scored a 124 to end the tournament tied for 40th and Evie Hatcher was 42nd with a 125.

"I'm really proud of the three new members to our squad this year," Lakeview head coach Sandy Harrison said. "They keep improving their game and work very hard putting in extra hours working on their own time."

