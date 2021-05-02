Shootout loss cuts state hopes short

Jenny had the only shot on goal for either side in the overtime.

Maddie Uhlig and Molly Roberts scored their penalty kicks and gave Columbus a 2-1 lead after Bellevue East's Sami Reding sent her shot wide in the first round. She actually had her attempt saved by CHS keeper Addie Huele but the assistant referee called Huele off her line and gave Reding another shot.

Kelyn Garretls and Jenny turned away from the spot frustrated when Baylee Egan made back-to-back Chieftain saves. Meanwhile, her teammates made their kicks in the second, third and fourth rounds. Kudron tied it up on a goal in the fifth round but Riley Jensen scored on the next kick and set off the Bellevue East celebration.

"We had a few more chances than they did but we were a little unlucky; we were never quite in the right place at the right time," Wayman said. "I'm really proud of the girls. We played really well, good enough to win, just didn't get that goal."

Columbus finishes the season 10-5 and no less bewildered than how the last season ended two years ago. That one included a 1-0 subdistrict final loss and a denial of the district final round because of the wildcard standings. But while that one was decided off the field, there's little consolation seeing it come to an end on the field in shootout.