Shootout loss cuts state hopes short

Two saves by the Bellevue East goalkeeper left the Columbus High girls stunned and silent at midfield on Saturday afternoon at CHS.
The Discoverers had designs on a run to the state tournament following a 10-4 regular season and five wins in the last six matches leading into the playoffs. But an inability to maintain possession and create more than a handful of scoring chances sent Columbus' first-round district game to an extra 20 minutes then five rounds of a shootout.
Bellevue East wasn't much better in its attack but made four straight penalty kicks after missing its first and celebrated near the 25-yard line of the Columbus turf field. A scoreless regulation and overtime gave the Chieftains the opportunity to put together the 4-3 difference in PKs on the south end of the field.
The Discoverers and their six seniors cold only watch and wonder what might have been.
"Props to Bell East, they're a really good team; they beat us in a really tight match. There were a few chances each side, and the ball kind of bounced their way and they ended up getting one more goal than us in the PKs," Columbus coach Zack Wayman said. "I'm really proud of the girls; we had a great season and the seniors left a great mark on the program. Hopefully we can build on it."
The chances were split almost equally right down the middle. Bellevue East had 10 shots to five for Columbus but CHS had eight of those on frame to three for the visitors. The Chieftains earned four corners compared to three for the Discoverers.
Bellevue East's best scoring chance was 13 minutes in when a free kick was awarded just a few feet beyond the Columbus box. The ensuing shot was sent right into the CHS wall and never resulted in a shot on goal.
Columbus' best chances came from Emma Zwingman in the 25th minute Kaitlyne Sander in the 39th minute and Alyssa Zwingman then Madison Jenny in the 63rd minute.
The first was on a run from Emma Zwingman up the left wing. She had the speed to beat her defender into the six-yard box but that defender recovered fast enough to block a shot as the Bellevue East keeper came out of goal to try and intercept the play.
Sander found some space in just before halftime on a pass that was sent to her in the slot. Still, she had just a brief moment to make a swing of the leg before a defender arrived. Sander didn't quite get all of it and saw the attempt handled easily by the keeper.
Addie Kudron had the first three shots on target of the second half but none were particularly dangers. Alyssa Zwingman crated the last legitimate chance when she made a similar run as her sister also up the left wing. She left a shot fly that required a diving save by the keeper and extended forearms for a deflection that set the shot wide. Jenny was waiting on the doorstep but the rebound flew past her thigh instead of a foot lower where she was waiting for a tap in.
Jenny had the only shot on goal for either side in the overtime.
Maddie Uhlig and Molly Roberts scored their penalty kicks and gave Columbus a 2-1 lead after Bellevue East's Sami Reding sent her shot wide in the first round. She actually had her attempt saved by CHS keeper Addie Huele but the assistant referee called Huele off her line and gave Reding another shot.
Kelyn Garretls and Jenny turned away from the spot frustrated when Baylee Egan made back-to-back Chieftain saves. Meanwhile, her teammates made their kicks in the second, third and fourth rounds. Kudron tied it up on a goal in the fifth round but Riley Jensen scored on the next kick and set off the Bellevue East celebration.
"We had a few more chances than they did but we were a little unlucky; we were never quite in the right place at the right time," Wayman said. "I'm really proud of the girls. We played really well, good enough to win, just didn't get that goal."
Columbus finishes the season 10-5 and no less bewildered than how the last season ended two years ago. That one included a 1-0 subdistrict final loss and a denial of the district final round because of the wildcard standings. But while that one was decided off the field, there's little consolation seeing it come to an end on the field in shootout.
The Discoverers say goodbye to 21 of the 31 goals scored, 12 of 23 assists and Huele in goal. Columbus has now missed state in each of its last two full seasons after making it to Omaha in each of the previous three years.
"Our seniors were so great this year. They left the foundation to keep building on," said Wayman, who was in his first season coaching the team. "This first season was awesome, and those seniors showed what it takes to be committed to the team, what it takes behind the scenes. Now, can the underclassmen push that level, push that foundation to make the next step?"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.