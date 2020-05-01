Shrine bowl moved to July 11

Hope remains for a Shrine Bowl football game to be played this summer.
The Nebraska Shrine Bowl Executive Board announced the 62nd annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be moved to July 11.
The game was originally scheduled for June 6. It will still take place at Nebraska-Kearney's Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.
"I want to thank the Nebraska Shrine Bowl executive board for their unanimous support, the city of Kearney and the University of Nebraska-Kearney for their great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days," said Dave MacDonald, the Nebraska Shrine Bowl executive director. "With this announcement, I am confident that working together with the city of Kearney, the University-Kearney and all our stakeholders, we can commandeer this unique challenge."
The Shrine Bowl features many of the state's top senior players.
On Tuesday, the Nebraska Coaches Association announced it was canceling the NCA all-star basketball, volleyball and softball games, which were scheduled for July in Lincoln.
